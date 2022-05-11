Hometown Heroes come in all forms in 2022

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team, which brought home the school’s first state title last March, heard a final roar of the crowd as it received one of several Hometown Heroes awards last week.

A host of local heroes were celebrated during the fourth annual Hometown Heroes ceremony on May 2.

The Ashland-Greenwood High School senior transition class has sponsored the Hometown Heroes program since 2019 under the direction of resource teacher Stacy Johnson. Its mission is to recognize, honor and promote citizenship in the communities that make up the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools district, including Ashland, Greenwood and Memphis.

“This is the fourth annual Hometown Heroes ceremony, and it never ceases to amaze me how quick the members of these communities are able to recognize, build up and celebrate others and their accomplishments,” Johnson told the audience gathered for the ceremony in the Ashland-Greenwood High School gym.

The Bluejay basketball players and coaches were honored for successfully traveling the difficult road to becoming Class C-1 state champions with more than just a talented group.

“They decided to be more,” Johnson said. “More than talent, more than hard work, and more than commitment. They decided to be unselfish.”

That included a pass from star player Cale Jacobsen to teammate Evan Shepard for the final shot, which won the game.

“They coached and played for each other, not their own individual goals,” Johnson added.

Head Coach Jacob Mohs was also nominated individually by a member of the basketball team for leading the team to the state title and for being named Coach of the Year Award by the 2021-22 Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association.

The AGHS spirit squad was also recognized for their efforts to lead the student body to win the Class C-1 Sportsmanship Award during the state basketball tournament.

The award also recognizes the sacrifices made by the members of the spirit squad, which includes the cheerleaders and dance team.

“Many of them are involved in other activities and have to make a point to get up early or stay extra late, practicing wherever space is available, in order to ensure that our athletic programs have the encouragement they need to put their best foot forward,” Johnson said.

While these award recipients garnered loud cheers from the students and community members at the ceremony, the applause continued for the rest of the Hometown Heroes.

The Hometown Heroes awards are separated into two categories – the large plaque, or big award, winners, and the small plaque winners.

The “big award” winners for 2022 were Mike Meyer, Carolyn Blobaum and Pat Yardley.

Mike Meyer was nominated by his son, Matt Meyer, for his continued years of selfless and dedicated service to the community, state and country. Meyer was with Lincoln Fire and Rescue for 30 years, as a fire captain and paramedic. On Nebraska Task Force 1, he responded to natural and terrorist disasters, including the World Trade Center attacks and Hurricane Katrina.

For more than four decades, the Ashland native has been a volunteer on the fire and rescue departments in Ashland. In 2020, he responded to nearly 300 rescue calls and roughly 75% of all fire calls.

“He demonstrates what it means to be a public servant every day,” said Matt Meyer. “He has touched or assisted thousands, if not millions, of lives through his dedicated public service.”

And when he’s not helping strangers, family or friends with fire and rescue services and training, he’s mentoring his grandchildren to show them what it means to help others, Matt Meyer added.

The second “big award” was given to Carolyn Blobaum for her work as a TeamMates mentor. She was nominated by Kayla Laune and Matt Flynn, leaders of the AGPS TeamMates program, as well as by her mentee, Jeris Pebley Anndannandus.

“She has gone above and beyond for me and thanks will never be enough for the work this woman has done,” Pebley-Anndannandus wrote.

Blobaum helped start the AG TeamMates chapter and serves on the board, and has been a mentor from the very start, working with three students over the years.

“The AG TeamMates chapter owes much of its success to her involvement,” the nomination read. “Most importantly, she has, and continues to make, a positive impact on those students’ lives and the lives of other students involved in TeamMates.”

Four nominations were received for the third “big award” winner, Yardley.

Marilyn Wright nominated Yardley for sharing her “culinary expertise” to local organizations for fundraising efforts.

“She spends many hours preparing for these events and is a top-notch organizer,” Wright said.

Diane Starns, Teresa Bray and Flynn also nominated Yardley for the work she did as teacher and reading specialist for Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School before her retirement, and after her retirement for continuing to serve the school district.

“Even after retirement, she has served the school district in a variety of ways: including testing reading students, helping the Teammates program by preparing food for their fundraisers and for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes program,” another nominator wrote.

Mike Meyer also received another hero award, but this one was shared by his wife, Juletta.

Mike and Juletta Meyer are volunteers members of both the fire and rescue departments in Ashland. In addition, they serve as officers in both organizations and Michael Meyer is a paramedic in Plattsmouth.

The husband and wife were nominated for their help during a March 17 incident when an Ashland resident accidentally cut off the tipoff her thumb.

“They have worked their whole lives taking care of people and making them feel safe,” the nominator wrote. “That to me is what a hero is.”

The Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools Food Service Team was also recognized for their efforts. The team, which includes Debbie Sillman, Virginia Clark, Justine Yingling, Jenny Laughlin, Tammy Williams, Brook May and Peggy Curtis, were nominated by their boss, Karee Nielsen.

Nielsen credited the cafeteria workers with doing a phenomenal job in the 2021-22 school year while dealing with food shortages and supply chain disruptions.

“These ladies have adjusted and made changes weekly, and sometimes daily, to make sure our students get nutritious meals for breakfast and lunch,” Nielsen said in her nomination.

Nielsen also nominated AGPS Business Manager Carrie Holz for her work with the Food Service Team.

“Carrie is very responsive to all staff with questions from insurance, retirement and much more,” Nielsen said in her nomination. “She is truly appreciated for all she has done for the department and the community over the years.”

Amber Mero, owner and director of Dance by Design dance studio, was nominated for instilling the meaning of community and leadership in her students. Over the past 13 years, Mero has promoted volunteerism to her students. They have participated in food drives for the Ashland Food Pantry, rounded up animal supplies for the Ashland Dog Pound, gathered books for the local library, partnered with the Ashland VFW Auxiliary to send stuff animals to war-torn regions and entertained residents of the Ashland Care Center.

John Keith was honored for his work with the Ashland Youth Ball Association (AYBA) as the board president by Nate Tonjes.

“Many of his accomplishments for this association and community go unnoticed, but provide numerous opportunities for youth in the area,” Tonjes said in his nomination.

Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota was nominated by an anonymous citizen for his work with the volunteer fire and rescue department.

“He never hesitates to give any and all of his time (even after being hospitalized with COVID) to anyone that needed it,” the nomination read.

Renae Hart was nominated by her husband, Chad, for her work as an emergency room nurse, as a volunteer providing advanced life support on the Ashland rescue squad, and her work providing Stop the Bleed training to local fire and rescue departments as well as acting as the training officer for Ashland Rescue.

Dawn Burgess’ patience and kindess as a supervisor in the kitchen at Azria Health earned her a nomination from employee Brooke Mills.

“Dawn taught me how working hard can lead to happiness,” said Mills.

For the time they volunteer as leaders of the Sons of the American Legion Post in Ashland, brothers Darren and Dusty Siemers

were nominated by Darren Hill. Hill noted their work in organizing events like the Barstool Open, Ashland Gun Show, the Legion’s Stir-Up beer garden and concerts at the Legion club.

“Even though there have been some hard times, they have fought through and overcome all the challenges,” said Hill.

Brad Jacobsen, secondary principal of Ashland-Greenwood Middle School/High School, was nominated by Eboni Simpson for ridding the art room of wasps when art teacher Julie Lade-Wills was not able to do so herself.

“Mr. Jacobsen was always just one email away, and he would be coming to save the day, always with a different item,” Simpson said, recalling one particular incident last January when Jacobsen used a crutch to eliminate the insect.

Quinn Fisher’s work to fix the batting cages at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland were recognized. He was nominated by the community’s baseball and softball programs for volunteer his time and resources to fix holes in the nets, install new turf and address other safety concerns.

“He has future plans to help fix more things, but the batting cages are now safe thanks to all the work Quinn has put in down at the fields,” the nomination read.

When the Jeff and Lea Moser family won a cash prize in for their Christmas light display in 2020, they donated the money to Calvin’s Legacy Foundation. Last year, they decided to “light up” Wann Road again, this

time in honor of Calvin, the organization’s namesake. Although a windstorm cut their display short, the family donated $300 gathered at a free will donation booth manned by the family’s two children, Teagan and Spence. For these selfless acts, the family was nominated by the foundation for the Hometown Hero award by the foundation’s board.

“The entire Moser family is the essence of small town heroes,” the nomination said.

The late Louis E. Gibson learned many lessons while serving as a military policeman during the Vietnam War that he brought back home his farm near Ashland.

“Though it was scary, he was honored to serve the United States of America in Vietnam,” his daughter, Amy Gibson said.

Ashland resident Melissa Kasuske was nominated by her sister, Angie Ubel, for the Hometown Hero award, for her selflessness.

“Mel doesn’t know how to say no to anyone, her heart is so big!” Ubel wrote.

Johnson said the Hometown Heroes program gives her students a chance to recognize people in the community who guide them. And in this case, they chose to recognize her. Johnson, was nominated by two of her students for being an “amazing teacher.”

“She helps every student, no matter who you are,” one of the nominators said.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.