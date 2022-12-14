Hometown Christmas draws people to Ashland

ASHLAND - The streets were filled with Ashlanders and visitors enjoying the Christmas festivities during Ashland's Holly Jolly Hometown Christmas on Saturday.

Events were scheduled throughout the day, from visits with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, snowball fights, cookie decorating, writing letters to Santa, tree lighting, making s'mores and much more.

The event ended with the lighted parade. At the end of the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus got out of their convertible and joined the Ashland-Greenwood High School dance team for a holiday dance routine.