Hoffman’s float honors military, first responders

ASHLAND – Dave Hoffman has been building and entering floats in local parades for decades.

But he’s hanging up his glue gun and tool belt this year, after creating a patriotic masterpiece that graced the streets of downtown Ashland during Stir-Up last weekend.

Hoffman created a float in honor of military service members and first responders. He drove the float in the Stir-Up Grand Parade on Saturday morning and parked it in front of the American Legion Club on Saturday during the Stir-Up Car Show.

“I have a lot of respect for people who serve our country and protect us every day,” he said.

The multi-level float included multiple eagles, American flags and other patriotic memorabilia. Hoffman was inspired by the Aaron Tippen song “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” as he designed the float.

The song came out in 2002 and caught Hoffman’s ear soon after. It spoke to Hoffman about the sacrifices made by the military and first responders to keep Americans safe and free.

“I listened to that song over and over,” he said.

Although he did not serve in the military, Hoffman’s family is full of soldiers.

His father, Miles Hoffman, was wounded while serving in World War II. The Army private was riding on the side of a tank when a mortar shell hit. Shrapnel imbedded in his lower left leg, which had to be amputated.

While recuperating at Winter General Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, Miles Hoffman made the front page of his hometown newspaper in Stanton on July 5, 1945 after he met Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Dave Hoffman said his father was standing at attention, saluting Eisenhower’s train as it pulled into the station. He was the only soldier to do so, and caught the general’s eye.

“Eisenhower noticed my dad,” Hoffman said.

Ike walked through the crowd and shook Miles Hoffman’s hand, then asked him about his injury. A local newspaper photographer captured the shot and shared it with the Stanton Register.

Dave Hoffman found a copy of the newspaper when he went to the library in Stanton to research his father. He made a copy and framed it to include on the float, along with a photo of his grandfather, Joe Hanak, who served in World War I as a prison guard.

Hoffman not only wanted to honor the military, but also first responders. He said recent events, like school shootings, shine a light on the tragic incidents first responders must take care of.

“I wanted to make sure this is something they could smile about,” he said.

He put a jar on the float and garnered $70 over the weekend to donate to the Ashland Police Department’s DARE car.

Along with pictures of his father and grandfather, there are replicas of military vehicles on the float. The décor also includes an aerie of eagles.

Hoffman has always had an affinity for eagles, which is one reason he was drawn to the song. But his fascination with the raptor goes back farther than the country music tune.

Hoffman has included an eagle on every float he’s made over the years. So he knew this year would be the same.

“If I do a float, it’s going to need some eagles,” he said as he began planning the float.

He brought out the eagle that had graced all of his floats, and added to the congregation with six more Eagles purchased at Menards.

In April, Hoffman began decorating the tandem axle trailer. He wrapped the top in green felt and the sides in layers of red, white and blue tulle and star-covered plastic. He purchased or had specially made various signs and posters, including the one bearing the title of the song that inspired the project.

He also incorporated items from his family, like the trumpet on which his son played “Taps” for the Ashland-Greenwood High School band during Memorial Day ceremonies in Ashland.

The big push to finish the float began in May and June. Hoffman spent every free minute when he was not working at his full-time job in accounts receivable at Sapp Bros. to finish the project.

“I don’t know how many hours, but there was a lot,” he said.

Hoffman had plans to add even more details to the already elaborate float, but he ran out of time.

“There are probably about four different things hanging in my shop that I didn’t use,” he said.

Hoffman first began building floats when his three children were growing up in Ashland. He and wife Deb moved to the community from Columbus in 1983 after he took a job in Omaha. They bought a small house and a few years later built a ranch home on 24th and Clay streets.

“We love living in this little town,” he said.

As an active member of the Ashland community, Hoffman volunteered to build floats for various organizations that he or his children were members of, including the scouts, Knights of Columbus and their church.

One of his favorite floats was made for Ashland’s Hometown Christmas lighted parade. The trailer was transformed into the Polar Express, a favorite holiday book and movie. He filled the float with polar bears, which he later donated to the Ashland Police Department to give to children in distress.

“My grandchildren got to hand them over to the police officers,” he remembered. “That was pretty heartwarming to me.”

Hoffman’s children rode on his earlier floats, and now his grandchildren are his parade companions. This year, six-year-old Hazel and her friend, Ruby, sat up front while Luke, 10, and Ella, 12, tossed candy from the back of the float.

Hoffman bought over 20 pounds of candy for the four kids to throw during the parade. Hazel and Ruby ran out of candy before the parade was over.

“They were having fun,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman played “Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly” on loop throughout the parade. He put a sign on the front that asked people to stand and honor the heroes.

“The majority of people stood and respected the sign and the flags,” he said.

On Sunday, Hoffman participated in the opening ceremony for the car show. As the American Legion Color Guard marched down Silver Street, he played music on his sound system.

When the color guard stopped in front of his float, he broadcast a recorded version of three cannon shots and an orchestral version of “Taps.” Although the helicopter flyby drowned out the sound of the cannon shots, the effect was still breathtaking.

“I got a lot of response for it,” he said.

Hoffman said this will be the final large float he builds. Nearing the age of 70, he had a hard time climbing ladders and doing other physical chores needed to complete the project.

He plans to create floats that can be pulled behind a lawn tractor.

“If I do any more floats, it will be on a smaller scale,” he said.

But don’t expect the attention to detail to be any less. Like the Kiddie Parade float he made eight years ago depicting a 1950s diner, complete with black and white checkerboard tiles, chrome tables and a jukebox.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.