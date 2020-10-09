High school Believers and Achievers named

LINCOLN – U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) are proud to announce the 2020-2021 Believers and Achievers. Believers and Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.

Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers and Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 25.

These students will be recognized via an NSAA social media campaign throughout the 2020-2021 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.

All of the students nominated for the Believers and Achievers awards program represent the very best of Nebraska’s high schools.

Area recipients include Kiara Libal, Nick Starns and Elandra Johnson of Ashland-Greenwood High School and Noah Arent, August Pope and Rylee Hogue of Elmwood-Murdock High School.