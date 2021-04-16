Heroes awards program returns to in-person

In addition, the students are involved in the Hometown Heroes project from the very beginning.

Johnson said they start out by making flyers to advertise the program and solicit nominations. This year, student Tahler Sulzbach drew a new logo for the flyers.

Once the flyers have been designed and printed, the students take them to local businesses to ask if they can be displayed.

After the nominations have been received, the students must call the nominees to provide information about the program and the awards ceremony. That is not the favorite task of most of the students, but it is necessary.

“It always ends up a really good experience,” Johnson said, because they get to hear the surprise and joy in the recipient’s voice.

The students also create invitations for the ceremony that are sent to the nominees and the people that have nominated them.

At the ceremony, the students will read the names of the nominees, another task that is not very popular among the students, Johnson said. Some students will operate the Power Point presentation as well.

“They will all be down there in some capacity,” she said.