Health education standards could be shelved for now

LINCOLN – The State Board of Education may postpone development of the controversial health education standards proposed for Nebraska schools.

The board’s Teaching, Learning and Serving Committee recommended Monday that the full board approve a statement calling for the postponement. It will be introduced at Friday’s meeting of the full board.

Board President Maureen Nickels, who is a member of the committee, said all four members of the committee support ending the process. The other committee members are Lisa Fricke, who is the chair, Patti Gubbels and Robin Stevens.

The committee’s statement cites “substantial input” received on the proposed standards and says it “recognizes that now is not the time to continue the process.”

The statement says the COVID-19 pandemic has “placed varied demands on school districts, parents and families, and communities.”

It further states: “The intent of the State Board of Education is to determine the most appropriate time to address the topic of Health Education Standards after the pandemic has concluded, as determined by appropriate national, state and local health officials.”