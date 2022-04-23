Health Department to change COVID-19 clinic hours

WAHOO – Three Rivers Public Health Department will be changing the COVID-19 walk-in clinic from Friday afternoons to Tuesday evenings. This change was effective starting April 19. Appointments are not needed and there is no cost for this vaccination.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in some of our most vulnerable populations, and we know that the COVID-19 booster helps reduce severe disease and illness. If you have not yet received your initial booster dose and you are eligible, please get boosted as soon as possible,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department.

COVID-19 vaccine is available within the Three Rivers health district for individuals age 5 and over. Three Rivers is offering all vaccines at all walk-in clinics (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and this does include 5-11 doses). Three Rivers is also administering second boosters and individuals may choose to receive a second booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks, this includes the following:

- Everyone 12 and older should receive a booster dose five months after completing a two- dose vaccine series or two months after a single-shot vaccine.

- Everyone 50 and older can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster dose.

- Individuals 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster dose.

- Those 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the J&J vaccine fourth months ago can receive a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Learn more at: https://www.cdc.gov/.../2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html

Upcoming clinics include the following.

- Monday, April 25, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 1320 31st Street, Wahoo

- Tuesday, April 26, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Avenue, Fremont

As a reminder, free COVID test kits are available at community locations throughout the Three River health jurisdiction. Residents can have as many as their family needs with a limit of six at one time at no charge. These are important to have on-hand so if you or a family member feels a minor COVID-like symptom, you can quickly test to decide about how to keep yourself and others that may be around you healthy and safe.

Once picked up, individuals can perform the test on their own or be helped through a video call. If done through the video call, you will receive a certified lab report that can be used for travel, medical procedures, and other documentation needs. Find a location near you: https://tinyurl.com/2ejtbrsu.

Currently, Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties are all at the low risk level. This information can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html. The COVID-19 county level will be updated weekly on Thursdays.

Those who are homebound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact Three Rivers at 402-704-2245.

Three Rivers will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots. For more information visit www.threeriverspublichealth.org click on the calendar of events or call 402-727-5396.

The Data Dashboard will be updated weekly on Mondays and can be found at: https://www.threeriverspublichealth.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-Updates.