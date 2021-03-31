Happy 100th birthday! Elementary celebrates milestone

ASHLAND – There were games, treats, historic artifacts, a special video and other activities last week as students and staff at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School marked a special birthday.
The building where they learn and play turned 100 years old!
Elementary Principal Teresa Bray said the district had planned a public celebration of the school building’s centennial, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to rethink the festivities. Instead, they created smaller events designed for the classrooms.
Special t-shirts were printed and a video was compiled by kindergarten teacher Amber Holz. Holz also created a bingo game based on the history of the building and the entire school district. In her classroom, the children enthusiastically played the game, excited when they got a “Bluejay bingo” and could claim their prize (a piece of candy).
The entire school joined in for a sing-along to wish the school a happy birthday, and many of the classes also sang the school theme song, “Blue and White” along with the video.
A festive display of signs decorated the yard in front of the school. Each classroom took the opportunity to take their picture with the signs as a keepsake for the day.
The building opened its doors to students in 1921. By that time, education has been a part of the Ashland community for over 50 years.
The first settlers to come to the Ashland area arrived in 1857 and were also the first families to build homes in Saunders County. Two years later, a woman named Mrs. Laughlin opened a neighborhood school on Callahan Creek, a tributary of Salt Creek that runs south of Ashland.
The first school in Saunders County was located north of present-day Ashland. It was opened in 1864 by area settlers. Classes were held in the home of the teacher. The school moved to a deserted log home the following summer and winter.
School District 1, the first school district in Saunders County, was formed in 1865. The district retains the designation “District 1” today.
A log cabin on the banks of the Salt Creek housed the school until relocating to a brick building on Main Street in 1867. The brick school closed after a few months.
In 1870 the first building constructed solely to be a school in Ashland was completed. The square brick school house stood at 12th and Boyd streets. An annex was later added.
This building stood until 1919, when a fire that began in the coal room destroyed the school. The fire burned for several days and could be seen from miles away.
As luck would have it, the district had already begun plans for a new school building. But it was only in the early stages of design, so classes had to be held in any vacant buildings in town, including church basements, the Sears Opera house and Hoffman Auditorium, until the new school was built. The school opened in 1921 and housed students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.
The district continued to grow, as the community grew. The district merged with Greenwood in 1957 and high school students were bused to Ashland, while grade K-8 remained in Greenwood.
A small addition to the Boyd Street school was built in 1960. The addition included an eighth grade classroom and band room. A year later, the band room floor dropped over two feet when anchors bolts sheared off. Students were in the classroom at the time but no one was hurt. The floor was repaired.
Enrollment continued to grow and the community passed a bond issue to build a high school on land at 18th and Furnas streets. The building was completed in 1966 and housed only grades 10 to 12.
The Boyd Street school was remodeled in 1983 to add classrooms, office space and an elevator. The next year, the Board of Education voted to close the Greenwood school building and bus the remaining grades to Ashland.
At that time, the school board chose to move the ninth grade from the Boyd Street school to the high school, along with high school vocational classes that were still being held in the old building. A bond issue passed to add classrooms to the high school building to accommodate the increase in students.
Seventh and eighth grade classes moved from the Boyd Street school to the high school in 1991. The school underwent a major remodel in 1996. An addition was built for new administrative offices and a kitchen/lunchroom. The rest of the interior got a major upgrade as well in this $2.1 million project.
In 2010, construction crews were back at the elementary school. This time, an addition was built on the south side of the building for a new kitchen and cafeteria and preschool rooms. An addition was also constructed at the middle school high school to make room for the sixth grade, which moved from the elementary building the following school year.
One hundred years later, the Boyd Street school is still in use, but plans are underway to make more changes as enrollment has exploded in recent years.
Last year, voters in the Ashland-Greenwood school district approved a $59 million bond issue to construct an elementary school and a middle school. The new elementary school will be occupied by students in pre-kindergarten through second grade. The Boyd Street building will house grade 3 to 5.