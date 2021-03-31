Happy 100th birthday! Elementary celebrates milestone

The first settlers to come to the Ashland area arrived in 1857 and were also the first families to build homes in Saunders County. Two years later, a woman named Mrs. Laughlin opened a neighborhood school on Callahan Creek, a tributary of Salt Creek that runs south of Ashland.

The first school in Saunders County was located north of present-day Ashland. It was opened in 1864 by area settlers. Classes were held in the home of the teacher. The school moved to a deserted log home the following summer and winter.

School District 1, the first school district in Saunders County, was formed in 1865. The district retains the designation “District 1” today.

A log cabin on the banks of the Salt Creek housed the school until relocating to a brick building on Main Street in 1867. The brick school closed after a few months.

In 1870 the first building constructed solely to be a school in Ashland was completed. The square brick school house stood at 12th and Boyd streets. An annex was later added.

This building stood until 1919, when a fire that began in the coal room destroyed the school. The fire burned for several days and could be seen from miles away.