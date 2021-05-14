Hansen selected for Artist-in-Residence Program

BEATRICE – Homestead National Historical Park is excited to announce the artists chosen for the 2021 Artist-in-Residence program. This is Homestead’s twelfth year offering artists the opportunity to live at the park and create works of art inspired by the Homestead story and its environment. Homestead is just one of many National Park Service sites that host resident artists to help connect visitors with the park’s meanings using a variety of art forms. Plan to learn more about these artists through our social media channels or visit the park this spring through fall to interact with this year’s Artists-in-Residence while they work and create.