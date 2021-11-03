Hanna selected to Kiwanis Children’s Fund Board term

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lenora Hanna, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln-Northeast, has been appointed to a three-year term as trustee of the Kiwanis Children’s Fund, a nonprofit foundation that supports Kiwanis International’s mission of serving the children of the world. She began her term Oct. 1.
Hanna, a resident of Ashland, served as the Nebraska-Iowa District governor in 2019-20 and was the district administrator for Circle K International for six years. In addition, she was her club’s secretary for 17 years.
Hanna played a key role in Kiwanis International’s effort to eliminate maternal and neonatal tetanus, a preventable disease that still kills thousands of newborns each year in the world’s most remote locations. She served on The Eliminate Project Campaign Committee as Region 3 co-coordinator. She and her husband, Milford, were among the first Kiwanians to travel with UNICEF USA when they visited the Philippines in 2010 to witness the effects of maternal and neonatal tetanus on mothers and babies.
Beyond her home club, Hanna is a charter member of the Likasi, Democratic Republic of Congo, virtual club and the 25+ Kiwanians Who Care virtual club based in the Pacific Northwest District.
Hanna has received the following honors from the Kiwanis Children’s Fund: Tablet of Honor, Founders Circle Ruby-level, Heritage Society, Bo and Mary Shafer Society, The Eliminate Project Lead gift, Centennial Award, Walter Zeller Fellowship Diamond-level 15 and George F. Hixon Fellowship Diamond-level 34.
She has been named club Rookie Kiwanian of the Year, Kiwanian of the Year (twice) and is a Nebraska-Iowa District Foundation life member, Bartlett Fellow and member of the Legacy Society Nebraska-Iowa Foundation. She is also a life member of the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation and Diamond Fellow Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Foundation.
Hanna’s heart is in service to others, especially children.
“When I think of all the children, mothers and fathers whom Kiwanis International and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund has protected and saved through The Eliminate Project, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said. “The Children’s Fund and Kiwanis are there to help throughout our world. That’s why I remain a Kiwanian.”
Hanna, who grew up in Hastings, and her husband, Milford, formerly of Fredonia, Penn., who was the 1992-93 Nebraska-Iowa District governor, have four children, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Their two daughters and one son-in-law are also members of Lincoln Northeast.
When not serving her community and the world through Kiwanis, Hanna is a member and an active volunteer at the Southwood Lutheran Church. She also volunteers at the Matt Talbot Community Kitchen and Outreach Center, Head Start and other community organizations. She enjoys reading and puzzles but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.