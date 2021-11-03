Hanna selected to Kiwanis Children’s Fund Board term

She has been named club Rookie Kiwanian of the Year, Kiwanian of the Year (twice) and is a Nebraska-Iowa District Foundation life member, Bartlett Fellow and member of the Legacy Society Nebraska-Iowa Foundation. She is also a life member of the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation and Diamond Fellow Lincoln Northeast Kiwanis Foundation.

Hanna’s heart is in service to others, especially children.

“When I think of all the children, mothers and fathers whom Kiwanis International and the Kiwanis Children’s Fund has protected and saved through The Eliminate Project, it brings tears to my eyes,” she said. “The Children’s Fund and Kiwanis are there to help throughout our world. That’s why I remain a Kiwanian.”

Hanna, who grew up in Hastings, and her husband, Milford, formerly of Fredonia, Penn., who was the 1992-93 Nebraska-Iowa District governor, have four children, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Their two daughters and one son-in-law are also members of Lincoln Northeast.

When not serving her community and the world through Kiwanis, Hanna is a member and an active volunteer at the Southwood Lutheran Church. She also volunteers at the Matt Talbot Community Kitchen and Outreach Center, Head Start and other community organizations. She enjoys reading and puzzles but most of all spending time with her grandchildren.