Handbooks, calendar updated by school board

ASHLAND – On one of the longest days of the year, the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education held one of its shortest meetings in recent months.

The school board met for just over 45 minutes on Monday night. During that time, they approved updates to the school handbooks and the school calendar for 2021-2022.

Secondary Principal Brad Jacobsen and Elementary Principal Teresa Bray explained the minor changes that they made to the school handbook. Bray said the document will provide more explanation of assessment tests to parents, in particular the universal screeners that are given to elementary students at the beginning, middle and end of the school year.

Bray said parents can opt their children out of these tests, but she added that they provide helpful information that helps determine the best way to educate the student.

“It is nice to have one more data point,” she said.

Jacobsen explained that the middle school/high school handbook will be a little more specific about what types of absences will keep a student from being a candidate for homecoming or prom royalty. Previous wording indicated an unexcused absence would prevent a student from being eligible. However, they have changed the wording to “truancies” rather an “unexcused absences,” he said.