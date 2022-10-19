Halloween events, fall festivals fill October calendar

ASHLAND – The month of October not only includes that ghoulish holiday known as Halloween, is it also marks the harvest season.

And the combination of these two factors means there are many events scheduled during the next few weeks in the Ashland area.

Let’s start with Halloween, because there is an abundance of trick-or-treat related activities planned for the area.

Jack-o-Lantern World has been going strong at Mahoney State Park since Sept. 30 with 4,000 glowing pumpkins creating famous figures, a dragon, a unicorn, a US flag and much more along the three-quarter-mile walk. The show runs through Oct. 30. Tickets are required.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, there are two events scheduled with a Halloween theme. The Ashland-Greenwood PTO is putting on a Halloween Spooktacular at the elementary school from 3 to 5 p.m. for students and their families. There will be games and prizes and everyone is encouraged to dress in costume. There will be a free will donation for the PTO.

Also on Saturday, a trunk or treat will take place on Main Street in Greenwood from 5 to 6 p.m.

The Halloween events continue the next weekend, when the fun begins at Oxbow Living Center in Ashland for Boo at the Bow from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. This trunk or treat event also includes a bake sale that will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

It’s just a few blocks from Oxbow Living Center to downtown Ashland, where the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Trick or Treat on Silver Street from 4 to 5 p.m. Families are invited to visit businesses on Silver Street from 13th to 16th streets to get some candy. Businesses not located on Silver Street will also be there to hand out goodies. At NAPA Ashland Auto Supply, there will be a special scene set up for spooky Halloween photos, and by Ashland Public Library, the Ashland Greenwood Women’s Club is hosting a trunk or treat with activities.

Of course, the day of Halloween is also filled with plenty of community events for trick or treaters of all ages.

Ashland’s American Lutheran Church is hosting a haunted house from 6 to 7 p.m. and a trunk or treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

At First Christian Church in Ashland, kids can trunk or treat and have a hot dog and hot chocolate to fill their tummies before the candy.

In Greenwood, the folks at 15 Pleasant Street are back at their Halloween hijinks, hosting a trunk or treat from 6 to 9 p.m. accompanied by food trucks and a drawing to win a ride in Ecto 1, the Ghostbusters vehicle.

Dr. Rob Bundy of Bundy Family Dental wants everyone to enjoy Halloween, but is also asking kids to cut back on the mountains of candy they will receive by selling it to him from Nov. 1 to 4. Bundy is offering to pay $1 a pound for candy, with a maximum of 5 pounds for each trick-or-treater. The candy will be donated to local heroes.

For some autumnal fun that leans more to the harvest side and less to Halloween, head to the Ashland-Greenwood FFA’s Fall Festival at Foutch Farms Pumpkin Patch, located at 735 Ashland Road. The festival will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and will include food, warm beverages, games and pumpkins, along with a silent auction filled with items donated by local businesses.

