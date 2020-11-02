Greenwood Village Board candidates list issues

Why are you running for village board?

• I would like to see Greenwood grow and begin to bring businesses in. In Greenwood's history there used to be a bank, lumberyard, grocery store and gas stations. It would be great if we could encourage similar businesses to come to our village. In doing so, that would also bring in new residents and the housing market would grow, therefore our tax base would increase.

What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?

• Some of the issues that I would like to work on is the addition of new businesses and opening up the housing market. We need this in order to maintain our streets, our water system and to work on much needed housing. I know that there are several people interested in residing in the Greenwood area, as it is conveniently located between Omaha and Lincoln.

Nathan Ahlman

• Lived in Greenwood for over 50-plus years and seen many changes for those years. Some good, some not so good. I am retired.

Why are you running for village board?

• I want to work towards making the village good again. Hopefully I can be an integral part of this to make it a better place to reside.