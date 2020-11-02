Greenwood Village Board candidates list issues

An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for election to the villages that are located in The Waverly News and The Ashland Gazette coverage areas. Staff Reporter Elsie Stormberg reached out to all of the candidates to give readers an idea of who they are, why they are running and the issues they feel are facing their communities.
There are contested races (more candidates than open seats) in Greenwood, Alvo, Eagle, Raymond, Valparaiso and Ceresco.
In Ceresco, there are seven candidates running for three open seats. A story about the village board race in Ceresco was published in the Oct. 15 issue of The News.
Five candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Valparaiso village board. In Eagle, there are five people who have put their names on the ballot for the three board of trustees seats that are vacant. Voters will choose from four candidates as they select a new village board member in Raymond, where three seats are up for grabs. In Greenwood, four candidates are vying for three seats.
The candidates for Greenwood Village Board are listed as follows, in alphabetical order.
Lynn Ahlman
• Grew up in a small town in northwest Iowa. Also lived in a mid-sized town and larger cities, but living in Greenwood brings back memories of the small town living that I miss. I retired after 13 years at Bellevue University. After five years of retirement, I decided to work part-time at Cubby's at the Greenwood interchange. I miss interacting with people, which is why I did choose to work.
Why are you running for village board?
• I would like to see Greenwood grow and begin to bring businesses in. In Greenwood's history there used to be a bank, lumberyard, grocery store and gas stations. It would be great if we could encourage similar businesses to come to our village. In doing so, that would also bring in new residents and the housing market would grow, therefore our tax base would increase.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Some of the issues that I would like to work on is the addition of new businesses and opening up the housing market. We need this in order to maintain our streets, our water system and to work on much needed housing. I know that there are several people interested in residing in the Greenwood area, as it is conveniently located between Omaha and Lincoln.
Nathan Ahlman
• Lived in Greenwood for over 50-plus years and seen many changes for those years. Some good, some not so good. I am retired.
Why are you running for village board?
• I want to work towards making the village good again. Hopefully I can be an integral part of this to make it a better place to reside.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Street repairs, some much needed updates to our infrastructure, and possibly a new community center for the citizens of Greenwood. I would like to be able to assist our citizens that are in need.
Roger Kubik
• Lived in Greenwood for 26-plus years and currently chairperson for the Greenwood Planning and Zoning Board (volunteer). Senior project manager for OneNeck IT Solutions, a TDS company implementing complex IT Solutions. I enjoy helping customers move through cost-effective solutions and reach their business goals.
Why are you running for village board?
• I have served on the board in previous years and have always enjoyed helping our community reach its goals. Greenwood is growing and is facing some challenges that I would like to be part of working through and help the citizens focus on concerns and understanding for transparency.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Financial responsibility is a main focus as we just experienced an audit that was not favorable in my opinion and we need to focus here. Work with an accountant for more oversight on financials and follow audit recommendations to start. This is something Greenwood cannot afford to experience and was an impact to our budget.
• I have employee retention as a key issue. Turnover has been a major factor for Greenwood employees and the cost for new hires is something citizens are not fully advised on or have missed in discussions. This comes with compensation, benefits and overall environment to work in.
• Streets/Village property - continue to maintain and focus on repair and snow removal challenges. This is not an easy task, however with focus we can move this forward and keep ahead of needed repairs and upkeep.
• Fire and Rescue - continue to make sure they get the support and equipment to protect the village in time of need as they have done and continue to do.
• We represent Greenwood and need to lead by example. This is what I have always done and will continue to do.
Kevin Gerlach (Incumbent)
• Third generation Greenwood resident. Work at Advanced Engineering Systems in Lincoln.
Why are you running for village board?
• I want to do what I can to help the community as a whole and help us grow.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
• Improving streets and street surfaces. The village board already has a planned budget and plan of action that we hope to utilize even with all the delays due to COVID.
• Attracting and keeping appointed/elected members for full terms. I know it is a major commitment and many people don't realize the effort it takes. I have completed four years and I am confident I can continue for another four.
• Additionally, we are trying to improve the image of the town. We have implemented an annual cleanup day, nuisance legislation, and many public/park area improvements. We are also in the process making public documents easier to access via electronic format on the website.
