Greenwood teen's body recovered from Missouri River

HELENA, Mont. – The body of a 17-year-old boy from Greenwood was recovered from the Missouri River in Montana early on June 15, more than 12 hours after he attempted to swim across the river without a lifejacket.

The teen was identified as David Van Essen of Greenwood by Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

According to Slaughter's office, the teen went missing around 5:30 p.m. on June 14. At that time, Cascade County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue were dispatched to the area of 2629 Old US Highway 91 to rescue the boy.

Cascade County deputies and Search and Rescue searched the area for the missing boy for hours. According to witnesses, the boy had attempted to swim across the river and went under the water and was not seen again.

Slaughter said Search and Rescue went well into the night with their search. On the morning of June 15 they deployed boats and a drone.

Van Essen's remains were found at approximately 7:12 a.m. on June 15 between Helena and Great Falls, Mont. He was found by using camera footage from a drone.

Van Essen is the son of Matthew and Sarah Van Essen of Greenwood. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday at First Free Church in Lincoln. He was buried at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.