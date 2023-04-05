GREENWOOD – The identity of the victim who died in a residential fire last month in Greenwood has been revealed.

The body of Jess Ray Hunt, 58, was discovered during a residential fire at 170 Third Street in Greenwood on March 23.

An autopsy was performed on March 25, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office.

The Cass County 911 Center received a call at 10:52 p.m., March 23, reporting that a house was on fire. Greenwood Fire and Rescue and Cass County EMA were dispatched. Waverly, Ashland and Murdock fire departments and Black Hills Energy were summoned for mutual aid.

Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota reported the house was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene. It took an hour to control the blaze, during which Hunt’s body was discovered in the house.

The house sustained heavy damage in the fire. No other structures were damaged, according to Sobota.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is in charge of this investigation and the investigation is ongoing.