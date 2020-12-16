Greenwood familiar to new library director

GREENWOOD – When Dani Rein was growing up, she remembers visiting her grandma Barbara Solt in Greenwood.
While the new Greenwood Library director said she hasn’t been to the village since she was at least 10 years old, she now has moments of deja vu, like when 32-year-old Rein entered the post office she had an overwhelming feeling of “I know this place.”
“It was so weird,” Rein said.
Rein began in the position back in the last week of October, after being trained by former director Karen Frank.
When Frank announced her retirement after 20 years in the position, the search for a new library director began. Rein said she found the position online and applied recognizing the Village of Greenwood.
“I think she’ll do a great job,” Frank said. “Since she’s young she can bring in new and fresh ideas and put her own stamp on the place.”
Prior to this job, Rein said she was a library aide for the Plattsmouth Public Library for one year. She also taught classes at Do Space in Omaha two years before Plattsmouth.
Rein said she found her position at Plattsmouth unfulfilling as she was just answering phones and checking out books. At Greenwood, it’s the total opposite.
“I get to do everything,” Rein said. “I get to do the job of 10 people here.”
Along with her degree in library sciences from University of Nebraska at Omaha, experience at Do Space and Plattsmouth Public Library, Rein is also armed with many plans for the library.
She hopes to host more programming for the patrons of the library including more technology-related classes, a 3D printer and a virtual reality headset. However, COVID-19 has prevented her from any events.
“I can’t do any of that until this is over,” Rein said.
Despite the pandemic, Rein has been working with Greenwood’s Friends of the Library organization to hand out Christmas gift bags to help Rein get to know many of the library’s in-town and out-of-town constituents.
Cherie Gerlach, who helped start Friends of the Library in 1998, works with Rein weekly.
“I think she’s a good kid,” Gerlach said. “(She) seems to like the library and wants to take care of it and do new things. I think that’s important.”
Rein lives in Greenwood, but said her interactions with Frank, Gerlach and all the community members has been positive, which has made her new job even more enjoyable.
“The community has been so welcoming and I love it,” Rein said. “It’s great out here.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!