Glewen retires from Nebraska Extension

LINCOLN – A longtime educator in Saunders County with an accomplished, award-winning career, has closed the door on a distinguished career in agriculture education.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty member and Extension Educator Keith Glewen is retiring after 40 years with Nebraska Extension.

Working for Saunders County Extension out of the Eastern Nebraska Research Center (ENREC), Glewen had a long and decorated career helping Nebraska’s growers, specifically with innovative cropping and water systems. Glewen rose to have regional and statewide responsibilities for agronomic issues related to natural resources and the environment. His emphases were in agricultural profitability, on-farm research and soil and water management stewardship. He also spent considerable time developing programs for industry consultants who support farmers across the Midwest.

“We want to thank Keith Glewen for many years of service to Nebraska farmers,” said Eugene Goering, chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “We want to especially thank him for his excellent work on the Soybean Management Field Days program. We wish Keith the best in his future plans.”