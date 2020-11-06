Gilbert to speak at Men in Mission

At the age of five, Gilbert accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. It has been a journey of faith and humility; a daily reminder of just how short he falls on his own. The good news is that as followers of Jesus, we aren’t called to live life alone... it’s through His strength.

Born and raised in Dodge City, Kan., Gilbert headed west after high school, attending Humboldt State University in California. As a student athlete, Gilbert was actively involved with Campus Crusade for Christ and it was through an internship with the group, where he met his wife Amanda. They were married within a year and their adventure began... first stop, Cape Cod. Graham and Amanda Gilbert returned to the Midwest to help establish a non-profit strength and conditioning organization right here in Ashland, which is still ministering to athletes today. God had other plans for them and they left that ministry shortly after its establishment due to budget constraints. They settled in and called Ashland home before adventure beckoned again… this time Santa Barbara, Calif. After seven years and two children, desiring “The Good Life,” they returned to Nebraska to raise them.