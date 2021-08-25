Generous donations made to backpack program

ASHLAND – Backpacks and supplies were donated for 91 students from 36 families on Aug. 11 and 12 through the Ashland Backpack Program.

The program is composed of volunteers from many Ashland area churches. They accept cash donations and school supplies. The Ashland community has been generous in supporting area families who appreciate help supplying their students with basic school supplies and backpacks, according to Karen Beranek, who is part of the program.

Beranek also expressed gratitude for the individuals and churches for who also donated and singled out Ashland United Methodist Church for storing the supplies that are left over.

Any family who needs additional school supplies during the school year can either let school office personnel know, or contact Beranek at 402-499-0632.