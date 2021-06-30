Games return to Fourth of July celebration

ASHLAND – Last year, the pandemic forced changes to the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Ashland. Instead of the traditional games and “most patriotic” costume contest to accompany the bright lights and big booms, Ashlanders and their visitors were treated only to fireworks.

But the activities that everyone looks forward to will be back this year, and bigger and better than ever. Heather Kennedy with Ashland Emergency Services said the Ashland Fire Department has joined efforts to put the community event together.

“Fire and rescue are working in tandem to put this on,” she said.

The two departments will be in charge of the pre-fireworks activities, which start at 8 p.m. at the Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School parking lot and adjacent Memorial Stadium. They include games geared for children and adults like sack races, corn hole and other fun activities.

“There will be a bunch of family-friendly activities to do,” said Kennedy.

The fire department will bring out their model house to give everyone a chance to test their aim with the water hose. And if the weather allows, they may also bring a sprinkler unit to give everyone an opportunity to cool off.