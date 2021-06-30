Games return to Fourth of July celebration

ASHLAND – Last year, the pandemic forced changes to the annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Ashland. Instead of the traditional games and “most patriotic” costume contest to accompany the bright lights and big booms, Ashlanders and their visitors were treated only to fireworks.
But the activities that everyone looks forward to will be back this year, and bigger and better than ever. Heather Kennedy with Ashland Emergency Services said the Ashland Fire Department has joined efforts to put the community event together.
“Fire and rescue are working in tandem to put this on,” she said.
The two departments will be in charge of the pre-fireworks activities, which start at 8 p.m. at the Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School parking lot and adjacent Memorial Stadium. They include games geared for children and adults like sack races, corn hole and other fun activities.
“There will be a bunch of family-friendly activities to do,” said Kennedy.
The fire department will bring out their model house to give everyone a chance to test their aim with the water hose. And if the weather allows, they may also bring a sprinkler unit to give everyone an opportunity to cool off.
One of the highlights of the Fourth of July events is the “most patriotic” costume contest, which has been a part of the event for many years. Participants are urged to don attire with stars and stripes, in the colors of red, white and blue and add zany and fun accessories to represent their patriotism. Kennedy said a few of the rescue members will be decked out in their finest patriotic garb to encourage others to join in. There will be prizes given in various age categories.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:45 p.m. This part of the event is sponsored by the Ashland Community Medical Board, which arranges and pays for the fireworks, and the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.
In previous years, storms caused organizers to move the timing of the fireworks earlier to avoid the bad weather. Keep in mind that weather could adjust the schedule during this year’s event as well, so it may be worth it to get to the Memorial Stadium, where the fireworks will be located, early.
Kennedy said they are working with an audio specialist to help with the sound for the event, which has been an issue in the past.
Ashland has celebrated the holiday every year as a community for more than two decades, after Kent Rung volunteered his time to put together the event each year on July 4. However, the tradition of gathering to celebrate our nation’s independence dates back even farther. Ashland noted the holiday starting in World War II, but the Fourth of July activities stopped in 1978 until Rung starting things back up in the 1990s.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.