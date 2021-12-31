Game and Parks names Swenson deputy director

LINCOLN – Jim Swenson has been selected as deputy director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Swenson, a native of Oakland and resident of Greenwood, begins his new duties Dec. 27.

Swenson came to the agency in 1983, working as a seasonal employee for the parks and resource services divisions prior to gaining a full-time position in 1986. He has been administrator of the parks division since May 2014, leading the team that welcomes millions of visitors to the state parks. He has a bachelor’s degree in natural resources and wildlife management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Swenson’s first full-time job with Game and Parks was as superintendent at Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area. He later became eastern region parks manager before being selected parks administrator.

“Jim brings a forward-looking and positive culture of collaboration to establish relationships to achieve our mission,” Director Tim McCoy said. “He is passionate about our resources and providing opportunities for Nebraskans and visitors alike to make memories in the outdoors.”