Four candidates on ballot for school board

ASHLAND – Three incumbents and one challenger are on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot for the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education race. There are three seats open on the school board.
The candidates’ responses to questions sent by The Ashland Gazette are listed below, in alphabetical order.
Eric Beranek
Occupation: Farmer
Offices held: Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education for the last four years.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for re-election because this is a way to give back to my community, I have school aged children and by being part of the board this is a great way to ensure that all of our children have a great education. I think it is important to have someone represent more of the rural section of our district.
What experiences or qualities will you bring to the school board if elected?
I believe I bring a different point of view to the board from having worked for the district in the past and my ag sector background. I have learned a lot while on the board for the last four years, I hope to help make good decisions on behalf of our taxpayers going forward.
What are the biggest issues facing the school district and how would you address them?
The biggest issues we are facing right now as a district is the need for more classroom space while maintaining an affordable mil levy for the taxpayers of our community. The upcoming bond election will help us determine the direction we will take as far as new buildings. If the bond passes I will help make sure the taxpayers’ money will be spent responsibly. If the bond does not pass, I will make sure when we return with a new plan the board will be more transparent with district patrons.
David Nygren
Occupation: Actuarial Software Consultant
Offices held: 16 years on the AGPS Board of Education.
Why are you running for school board?
I’d like to continue working to improve our school district. We have a lot of great things happening and I want to help keep the momentum going.
What experiences or qualities will you bring to the school board if elected?
I have 16 years experience on the board. My business and math background helps me understand and deal with school finances. Also, my wife was and my son is a teacher in our district so I have a view from that angle as well as the administration’s.
What are the biggest issues facing the school district and how would you address them?
Support Local Journalism
Our biggest issue is two overcrowded school buildings. Luckily, due to the growing valuation in our district, we’re in a position to build two new buildings that should set us up to handle the student growth for 15 to 20 years with little effect on our overall tax levee.
Another issue is, of course, dealing with COVID while continuing to meet the needs of our students, but our administration and staff have handled it well.
Suzanne Sapp
Offices held: AG Board of Education 16 years, Nebraska Association of School Boards Legislative Committee two years.
Why are you running for school board?
I have an education degree and have always had a special place in my heart for educating our students and helping students make the most out of that opportunity. Though I no longer teach, being on the school board has given me the chance to keep the passion I have by helping students and staff in a different way. It allows me to serve and give back to this community where we own a small business and school system in which we have raised our children.
What experiences or qualities will you bring to the school board if elected?
I am a former teacher, substitute teacher and coach. I feel those life and work experiences, along with my 16 years on the school board, allows me to bring a different perspective to the board. I have also taken the time as a board member to visit classrooms in both buildings in order to see our staff at work and to better understand some of the challenges they face. This gives me a better feel as to what their needs are, as well as, the students’. Two years ago, I was elected to the Nebraska Association of School Boards, Legislative Committee. This has allowed me to become involved in the bills that affect public education. I have fought both for and against bills that would directly impact Ashland’s schools, teachers and students.
What are the biggest issues facing the school district and how would you address them?
In the last 10 years, our administration and staff have worked very hard at making Ashland-Greenwood one of the best schools in the state. This reputation has also made us one of the more attractive area schools that families want to enroll their children in, thus creating a faster and more substantial population growth than earlier projections. We are now experiencing overcapacity issues at both of our current buildings. In the last four years our growth has averaged 6.8% with last year being over 8%. With the new middle school estimated to be three years out, we need to act on both buildings now because the larger numbers we see currently in the elementary will be moving up before that building is done. The board has been working on this plan for almost five years by attending education seminars at local, state and national school board conventions. We have had some unforeseen hurdles to get over, such as TIF (tax increment financing) and the COVID-19 virus. I realize it may seem to some that this was a last minute decision, but we have been preparing diligently and financially for years to get us to this point to make it as affordable as possible for our constituents. My goal this term is to continue to keep our total levy as one of the lowest in the conference, while upholding the educational standards our students and teachers deserve.
Jerry Wall
Occupation: Nebraska Department of Transportation crew chief
Offices held: 16 years on the AGPS Board of Education.
Why are you running for school board?
Ashland is a growing community with more children entering our educational system. I believe a strong school system that provides a variety of activities is important to a community.
I am very supportive of the bond issue because our facilities are not currently large enough to meet the needs of all students. Students are sharing lockers, crowded classrooms make it hard for kids to concentrate, teachers are using closets for small groups, and currently unable to socially distance during the pandemic. I understand some are concerned about keeping taxes low and at the same time understand that the school district needs facilities to meet the educational needs of all students.
What experiences or qualities will you bring to the school board if elected?
My family has lived in the Ashland and Greenwood communities for over 70 years. Ten of the 13 children in my family and my three children attended Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools. Living in a big family gave me a lot of experience in understanding different perspectives. I have been an NSAA (Nebraska School Activities Association) sports official for 29 years. Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools gave me a great education and I would like to give back to our school and community.
What are the biggest issues facing the school district and how would you address them?
Growth of the community as it relates to the school. I fully support the bond issue. Should it fail, we would still need to address the growth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!