Four candidates on ballot for school board

In the last 10 years, our administration and staff have worked very hard at making Ashland-Greenwood one of the best schools in the state. This reputation has also made us one of the more attractive area schools that families want to enroll their children in, thus creating a faster and more substantial population growth than earlier projections. We are now experiencing overcapacity issues at both of our current buildings. In the last four years our growth has averaged 6.8% with last year being over 8%. With the new middle school estimated to be three years out, we need to act on both buildings now because the larger numbers we see currently in the elementary will be moving up before that building is done. The board has been working on this plan for almost five years by attending education seminars at local, state and national school board conventions. We have had some unforeseen hurdles to get over, such as TIF (tax increment financing) and the COVID-19 virus. I realize it may seem to some that this was a last minute decision, but we have been preparing diligently and financially for years to get us to this point to make it as affordable as possible for our constituents. My goal this term is to continue to keep our total levy as one of the lowest in the conference, while upholding the educational standards our students and teachers deserve.