Flood prompts Camp Ashland rebuild

“We had a chance to go around and see what the (Platte) River did to this place a year ago,” Ricketts said. “It is important that we reinvest because this is a critical facility for our state and for our nation.”

In attendance at the groundbreaking ceremony were several prominent figures in Nebraska government including Ricketts, Sen. Deb Fischer, U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac who all spoke in regards to the project and the work Camp Ashland has done for Nebraska.

In Fischer’s speech, she reflected on why the groundbreaking ceremony is happening and the multi-million dollar damage to Camp Ashland.

“The final tally of $62 million in damage tells you only part of that story,” Fischer said. “You cannot put a price tag on how much last year’s floods disrupted Camp Ashland’s day to day activities.”

Despite the damage, Camp Ashland housed those evacuated from China at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and still does so much for the Nebraska community, Fortenberry said.

“That’s the source of goodness,” Fortenberry said. “That’s a testament to your commitment.”