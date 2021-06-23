Flag pole, bench dedicated to Washburn

ASHLAND – As one Washburn was making a spectacular play as the catcher for the Ashland American Legion Juniors baseball team, the family of another Washburn known for his prowess behind the plate was celebrating his legacy by dedicating a flagpole and bench in his memory.

The family of Don Washburn honored their father, grandfather, uncle and brother by sponsoring the construction of a flag pole at Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland. The ceremony was held last Thursday evening at the start of the Juniors’ game against Crete, in which Aiden Washburn, a third cousin to Don Washburn, was playing catcher for the Ashland Bluejays.

Don Washburn played semiprofessional baseball beginning in the 1930s in the Ashland area. He played for teams throughout southeastern Nebraska. He started playing baseball at the age of 10 in Wann, a small community north of Ashland. He became a catcher a few years later, playing for one of the first American Legion teams formed in Ashland. His .666 batting average in 1938 was noted in one of the state’s leading daily newspapers.

After high school, Washburn started playing for “town teams,” the semiprofessional teams that were very popular at the time. He played for teams in Memphis, Yutan, Burr, Ashland, Louisville and Wahoo.

The Ashland American Legion Post 129 Color Guard also assisted with the dedication ceremony.