First project in housing rehab program approved

“We were hoping to start the project in early fall and get four to six done before winter,” he said.

Instead, the pandemic has delayed inspections, which has pushed back most of the projects.

“We are not going into houses for interior inspections because we don’t want to expose anybody or be exposed,” Warrelmann said.

The first project is mostly exterior work, which is why it moved through already, Warrelmann said. However, they hope to have a couple more up and running soon.

“We’re doing inspections in the next two or three weeks in various communities,” he said.

There have been 10 applications received for the program, but more are required.

“We need about 25 to 30 to fulfill the program,” Warrelmann said.

The 50-plus homeowners who filled out pre-applications in 2019 to gauge interest in the program would have to fill out a more extensive, full application if they are still interested. But it is not necessary to have done a pre-application in order to submit a full application.

“No, at this point, they can just submit the full application,” Warrelmann said.