First project in housing rehab program approved

ASHLAND – The first project in a county-wide owner-occupied housing rehab program was finally approved last week after delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ashland City Council approved application No. 001 in the amount of $9,990.00 for a project to rehabilitate a home in Yutan.
The City of Ashland is the lead applicant for the county-wide program, and as such, the council approves all projects. The $500,000 grant for the program through the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) was paid to Ashland, which will have the responsibility of billing and paying contractors.
In spring 2019, the county received the grant after more than 50 homeowners pre-applied for the program, which gives up to $24,999 for rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes that meet eligibility guidelines.
Once the $500,000 grant was approved, the governing boards for the cities and villages that agreed to be involved had to approve a 10% cash match. The Ashland City Council committed funds for seven projects, while Wahoo’s council voted to match for five houses. In Yutan, the city council approved matching funds for four projects, and the Prague Village Board gave the go-ahead for two houses. In total, there are funds for 18 projects.
The Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) is assisting with the program. Jim Warrelmann, SENDD housing program manager, said the pandemic pushed back the timeline for this county-wide project.
“We were hoping to start the project in early fall and get four to six done before winter,” he said.
Instead, the pandemic has delayed inspections, which has pushed back most of the projects.
“We are not going into houses for interior inspections because we don’t want to expose anybody or be exposed,” Warrelmann said.
The first project is mostly exterior work, which is why it moved through already, Warrelmann said. However, they hope to have a couple more up and running soon.
“We’re doing inspections in the next two or three weeks in various communities,” he said.
There have been 10 applications received for the program, but more are required.
“We need about 25 to 30 to fulfill the program,” Warrelmann said.
The 50-plus homeowners who filled out pre-applications in 2019 to gauge interest in the program would have to fill out a more extensive, full application if they are still interested. But it is not necessary to have done a pre-application in order to submit a full application.
“No, at this point, they can just submit the full application,” Warrelmann said.
There is no set deadline for applications, but Warrelmann said the sooner the better.
“It’s first qualified, first served,” he said.
