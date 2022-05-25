First open house since 2019 held at former NOP

MEAD – It’s been two years since the Army Corps of Engineers and the Nebraska Department of Environment (NDEE) and Energy held an open house to update the public on the cleanup efforts at the former Nebraska Ordnance Plant Superfund Site near Mead.

The COVID-19 pandemic kept the semi-annual public events from happening since the fall of 2019, although there were meetings conducted via Zoom in 2020 and 2021.

Open houses have been held in the spring and fall since 2017, when a new Community Relations Plan was adopted. The spring open house traditionally has a site tour, but organizers did not plan one for the May 11 open house because of COVID-19 concerns, said Stacey Stricker, NDEE project manager.

Stricker said the pandemic restricted travel for the agencies involved. However, sampling and treatment of contaminated water continued over the past two years.

“Everything else is running as expected,” added Brad Brink, project geologist with the Corps.

The 17,000-acre Nebraska Ordnance Plant (NOP) was used to load, assemble and pack explosive weapons starting in 1942. After the war, the site was “decontaminated” and used for storage and disposal of bulk explosives and munitions by burning and detonation, according to the Community Relations Plan developed by the Corps. The site was reactivated during the Korean War in the 1950s to build munitions. In 1956 it was put on standby status and declared surplus in 1959.

In 1959 and 1960, the Air Force used part of the property for missile facilities.

After 1960, the site was used by private individuals, government agencies and corporations. The University of Nebraska purchased nearly 10,000 acres in 1962 for an agricultural research farm. The Nebraska National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves have also purchased portions of the former NOP site. The rest belongs to private owners.

The former ordnance plant site was placed on the National Priorities List on Aug. 30, 1990, which guides the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in determining whether a site needs further examination. The Corps, NDEE, University of Nebraska and EPA entered into an agreement the next year for cleanup at the site. The NDEE and EPA act as overseers of the project.

Investigation discovered contamination by volatile organic compounds and explosives as a result of munitions production, weapon destruction, burial of weapon debris and chemical warfare material and disposal of radioactive waste, solid waste and other chemicals.

Four plumes of contaminated groundwater were identified. The main contaminants are trichloroethene (TCE) and hexahydro-1,3,5-trinitro-1,3,5-triazine (RDX),

Remedial action began in 1996. In 1998, 16,500 cubic yards of soil contaminated by explosives was incinerated. The University of Nebraska led cleanup of buried waste by 2008.

Eleven extraction wells have been built to remove groundwater for decontamination. As of March 31, groundwater treatments plants at Load Lines 1 and 4 have removed more than 10,000 pounds of TCE, and an advanced oxidation process treatment plant has taken out just over 47,000 pounds of the chemical, according to a newsletter published in May by the Corps.

The Corps also reports that 254 pounds of RDX have been removed using ultraviolet treatment systems at the site. Since cleanup began, nearly 17 billion gallons of water have been treated.

The open house did not include a presentation, but representatives from the Corps, NDEE and other agencies involved in the cleanup were on hand to answer specific questions. A handful of local residents and property owners attended the event, along with Saunders County Supervisor John Zaugg.

Brink said the latest updates include the news that they have determined that the TCE plumes at Load Lines 2 and 3 are larger than originally though. They have also redefined the area around Monitoring Well 4 for RDX contamination.

As a result, they will install more monitoring wells, Brink said.

The Corps is also drilling deeper wells in certain areas, Brink said. Samples in bedrock at the Load Line 1 plume indicate contamination is further down than originally thought.

More sampling will be done around a cluster of monitoring wells at Load Line 4, where RDX levels have been elevated for several quarters, according to the Corps’ newsletter. The new data will be used to determine if the size and location of the plume have changed.

The Corps is also conducting a Source Area Optimization Investigation in the Atlas Missile Area and Load Line 1, which could help find new treatment technologies that may speed up cleanup.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.