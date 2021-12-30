First half of 2021 full of headlines

Dirt will begin moving soon for the two new schools approved by voters in the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools district last November. At the Board of Education meeting, they authorized DLR Group to put bids out for pre-grading at the new school campus site. The Pre-K building will be constructed first, followed by the middle school building, which will also include a performing arts center. The Pre-K-2 building was selected to be built first because there is a higher need for space in the current elementary building than there is at the middle school/high school.

After fielding two years of complaints about an ethanol plant near Mead, State Sen. Bruce Bostelman said it was time to seek some resolution. Bostelman, who represents the Mead area, introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of “treated seed corn” in the production of ethanol.

The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education approved adding three new teachers to the faculty at the middle school/high school in the coming school year.

The Ashland City Council adopted new fee schedules for services like building permits, water and sewer connections, dog licenses and hawker/peddler licenses, among others.

