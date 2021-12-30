First half of 2021 full of headlines

ASHLAND – As the year 2021 comes to a close, we look back on some of the stories that were published in the pages of The Ashland Gazette.
January
A short-handed Ashland-Greenwood Bluejay wrestling team took part in the annual Jack Murray Invitational at Ashland-Greenwood High School on Jan. 8.
The Jays finished seventh at the meet after compiling 82.5 points. The Nebraska City Pioneers claimed the team title in Ashland with 200 team points. Two Bluejays scored two first place finishes at the meet.
The City of Ashland is offering an opportunity for residents to decommission abandoned wells for free. Landowners may receive up to 100% cost share to decommission abandoned wells through a grant the city received from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The grant money will be used to close abandoned wells to prevent possible contamination of the city’s water system.
The Peru State baseball coaching staff recently announced the signing of Jake Rice from Ashland-Greenwood High School as a member of the Bobcat baseball team. Rice is the son of Tammy and Scott Rice and is currently undecided on a major. The 6-foot Rice will play either first base or third base for the Bobcats this spring.
Dirt will begin moving soon for the two new schools approved by voters in the Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools district last November. At the Board of Education meeting, they authorized DLR Group to put bids out for pre-grading at the new school campus site. The Pre-K building will be constructed first, followed by the middle school building, which will also include a performing arts center. The Pre-K-2 building was selected to be built first because there is a higher need for space in the current elementary building than there is at the middle school/high school.
After fielding two years of complaints about an ethanol plant near Mead, State Sen. Bruce Bostelman said it was time to seek some resolution. Bostelman, who represents the Mead area, introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of “treated seed corn” in the production of ethanol.
The Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education approved adding three new teachers to the faculty at the middle school/high school in the coming school year.
The Ashland City Council adopted new fee schedules for services like building permits, water and sewer connections, dog licenses and hawker/peddler licenses, among others.
February
Greenwood Public Library has added two new pieces of cutting edge technology to introduce to the Greenwood area. Library Director Dani Rein purchased a Flashforge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D printer and a Cricut Joy from Amazon after receiving funds from the Friends of the Library organization. Rein said with the 3D printer, she hopes to teach children and adults in the area about 3D design.
Seventeen artworks produced by Ashland-Greenwood High School art students have received recognition in the 2021 Scholastic State Art Awards competition. The young artists include Alivia Pike, River Edie, Presley Harms, Olivia vonRentzell, Reynee Goff, Cleo Wills, Dayna Wilson, Malyssa Cool, Piper Boggs, Shea Barnes, Rylie Lichtas, Madison Hart and Alexis Hoefer.
With temperatures that didn’t even reach zero during the day and warnings of rolling electrical blackouts, the early part of the week of Feb. 15 was a frigid nightmare. The area was blanketed by an arctic air mass that created high temperatures of only -5 on Feb. 15 and 2 below on Feb. 16. The temperature plunged to -30 Monday night. Winds were expected to push the “feels like” temperature to 50 below, which could cause frostbite in a matter of minutes. School was cancelled by the frigid temperatures across the area on Monday and Tuesday. Ashland-Greenwood. The blast of icy air was caused by a polar vortex that pushed air from the Arctic into Nebraska.
The Ashland-Greenwood girls basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 63-46 setback in the Class B-4 District Championship game against fourth-ranked Omaha Skutt Catholic on Saturday. The Jay season ended with a record of 14-11.
A pair of sophomores turned in impressive performances at the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha last week. Blaine Christo returned to Omaha after qualifying last season as a freshman at 106 pounds. Christo finished 35-9 in 2020 and finished one win short of wrestling for a medal. Christo suffered a tough 3-2 decision setback at the hands of Pedro Carizales of Ogallala in the semifinals. Through two seasons he has compiled a record of 73-11.
Sophomore Layne Lambert qualified for his first state meet and acquitted himself quite well while competing in a very stacked 195-pound weight class. Lambert finished with a record of 2-2 in Omaha which included victories over Sidney’s Hunter Arendt and Beatrice grappler Brock Ostdeik. Lambert finished with a record of 28-10 this season.
March
Attorney General Doug Peterson filed a lawsuit in Saunders County District Court on March 1 against AltEn, an ethanol plant in Mead.
Winners of the Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School’s Young Author creative writing contest included Grant Newcomb, Emma Hernandez, Kyler Mayer, Nora Wilson, Ansley Weaver and Koryn Winder Mackenna Crnkovich, Sophia Waldbillig, Ethan Runnels, Penny Jacobs, Sophia Taylor, Addison Judy, Everett Johnson and Olive Welch Mollie Lambert, Grady Lawley, Helen Mach, Chase Carson, Lucy Welch, Sylvia Makaitis, Gavin Blankers and Case Scott and Blair Anderson.
The 14th seeded Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball teams’ improbable state tournament run came up one game short after the Jays fell to third-seed Adams Central by a score of 56-38 on March 1 at Centennial High School in Utica in the district final.
This year the Ashland-Greenwood FFA chapter had two individuals log hundreds of hours worth of hard work and it was rewarded with being moved onto the state level. Jessica Stander was one of the individuals whose proficiency is competing in the Diversified Crop Production category. Jaiden Tweton is the second individual and her proficiency is in the Turf Grass Management category. Both will be participating in the state competition.
The Ashland-Greenwood Junior Wrestling club finish third in the team points race out of 38 teams at the 20201 NE USA District 5 wrestling tournament held at Christensen Field Pavilion in Fremont.
The Ashland-Greenwood boys and girls track and field teams opened the season at an indoor meet at Concordia University in Seward. The boys team scored 17 team points at the meet and were led by individual medals from junior Evan Shepard and senior Jarrod Nafzinger. The girls team scored 15 points at the meet and were led by a second-place finish from senior Jaiden Tweton in the 800-meter run.
There were games, treats, historic artifacts, a special video and other activities as students and staff at Ashland-Greenwood Elementary School marked a special birthday. The building where they learn and play turned 100 years old! Elementary Principal Teresa Bray said the district had planned a public celebration of the school building’s centennial, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to rethink the festivities. Instead, they created smaller events designed for the classrooms.
April
Two local women have taken over operation of the restaurant located at Mahoney State Park. Amberly Rist and Jeannette Anndannandus of Ashland opened The View at Mahoney in early April.
Roger Dennis and his family chose Greenwood for the location of their store Yoder’s Amish Furniture back in 2003 because of its location and space for growth. Now, a new warehouse is going up which will store the interior furniture, changing the existing warehouse to store outdoor furniture. Yoder’s has also added a paved and fenced outdoor furniture lot across the street from the warehouse.
The Ashland City Council approved a request from the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department to build a training center on city property near the dog pound. The council also approved the first utility rate study in 14 years.
The City of Ashland, along with the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, introduced a new mobile app to the city’s digital platform on April 1.
A parade through downtown Ashland, a visit from a former Husker football star and the presentation of a banner honoring Ashland-Greenwood Public School’s designation as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School were the pregame festivities for the real star of the day – a track meet with over 200 participants from 11 schools. On Wednesday, April 28, Ashland hosted its third Unified Track Meet.
The Platte Valley Patriot baseball team earned a hard-fought 5-4 victory at Jack Anderson Field in Ashland on April 13. Two days later the Patriots were defeated 11-10 in Valparaiso in a wild affair against Branched Oak.
The Ashland-Greenwood track and field teams traveled to Milford to take part in the Booster Club Invitational on a cool and windy afternoon on April 13. The boys team scored 71 points at the meet and were once again led by a great day from junior Evan Shepard. The girls team scored 83 team points at the meet with most of the points coming on the track.
A ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce marked the change in ownership of the former C & L Hardware to S & L Hardware. With family, friends and local business owners by her side, Sandy Lemon cut the ribbon to symbolically open the business. She and her late husband, Larry Lemon, had planned to take over the store together, but Larry died from COVID-19 complications on Jan. 22.
Granny’s Café held a lot of memories for Ashland residents, as did its predecessor, the Calumet Café. The building that housed these two local eateries was burned down on April 25 by the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department as part of a training exercise.
The 2021 recipient of the $500 scholastic scholarship given by Ceresco Chapter 198, Order of the Eastern Star and the Grand Chapter of Nebraska is Reynee Goff of Ashland. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Goff of Ashland.
The Ashland Rotary Club recently awarded four $1,000 scholarships to Ashland-Greenwood High School seniors. These students have consistently demonstrated academic excellence, leadership and service to the community. Pictured are scholarship recipients (from left) Jaiden Tweton, Kiara Libal, Aiden Lindley and Cleo Wills.
May
In the 23 years Randy Wiese served as activities director and assistant principal at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools, his favorite moment was watching the Bluejay volleyball team dig deep to beat favored Waverly during the state volleyball tournament last fall. Wiese retired after 41 years as a teacher and administrator.
The plan was for students in pre-kindergarten to second grade to start the 2022-2023 school year in a brand new building. But supply issues have pushed that back to the start of the second semester. However, the schedule for the new middle school has not been altered, school board members learned on May 17.
Ashland-Greenwood High School will be sending eight athletes to Omaha for the annual Nebraska State Track and Field Championships after a solid performance at the Class B-1 District Championship held at Platteview High School on May 13. The girls team will be sending six athletes to the state meet including Jadah Laughlin, Presley Harms, Jaylyn Horton, Jaiden Tweton, Lauren Gerdes and Darby Walsh. The boys team will send Evan Shepard and Grant Buller.
June
On June 1, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) began a project to repair and resurface the bridge tracks and the approaches on the viaduct over Salt Creek and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad on Highway 66, which locals commonly referred to locally as the “overpass.” The nearly $1 million project is expected to last until August.
Ashland-Greenwood graduate Lane Zimmerman played for the South team at the 63rd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl game played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the University of Kearney campus on June 5.
Two Ashland-Greenwood High School musicians were among 182 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 26th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed June 5 during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney. Participating were Riley Lichtas, daughter of Erick and Sara Lichtas of Ashland and Dayna Wilson, daughter of Dan and Alaina Wilson of
Ashland.
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred at approximately 6:40 a.m. June 17, on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha. After preliminary investigation, troopers believe the crash occurred near mile marker 423, when a westbound semi-truck/tanker trailer attempted to pass a motorcycle. The semi made contact with another semi-truck/trailer that was also driving westbound, pushing that semi into the left lane, colliding with a van. The first semi then over-corrected and struck the motorcycle and rider. The motorcycle rider, Patrick Cunningham, 54, of South Bend, was pronounced deceased at the scene. No other injuries were reported by anyone involved.
