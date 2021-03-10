Fire chief discusses paid member with council

ASHLAND – An increase in the number of missed calls brought a veteran firefighter/EMT to the Ashland City Council last week to ask the council to consider adding a paid employee to the fire and rescue departments.
Mike Meyer, who serves as Ashland fire chief and has been on both the fire and rescue departments for over 35 years, requested to appear on the agenda last Thursday to discuss the situation. He was accompanied by members of both departments.
The rescue department alone went on 514 calls last year, Meyer said.
“We’ve had an 11% increase (in calls) every year since 2017,” he added.
Meyer said nearly 20 calls were missed by the local department in 2020 because they did not have enough people available to run the squad. That is about 4%, he added.
The fire department responded to 135 calls last year, which is consistent with previous years, according to Meyer. Missed calls weren’t quite an issue, but there were other concerns, however.
“We do cover fire calls, but we’re not covering them with a safe amount of people,” he said.
When Ashland rescue or fire can’t respond to an emergency call, neighboring departments show up.
“We rely heavily on mutual aid departments,” said Meyer.
But those departments aren’t willing to leave their communities vulnerable as they travel out of their district to cover calls in Ashland, Meyer said.
“They do not want to come to Ashland to help us as much as they used to,” he said.
Most of the missed calls take place during the day, when most of the volunteers are at work.
“We do know that 5 in the morning to 5 at night are our most difficult times,” said Meyer.
There is also a challenge in getting members to join the departments, Meyer said. Only three to four apply every year, even though the number of people living in the area that makes up the Ashland fire and rescue districts is growing rapidly.
Council Member Bruce Wischmann agreed that the expanding population is a factor.
“Our community is growing, obviously, and it’s spreading out,” he said. “The lake communities are growing exponentially in our coverage area.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has not helped the situation. Not only has the situation increased the number of medical calls in the area, but members are more reluctant to respond because they don’t want to get sick and take it back to their families, Meyer said. In response, the department is planning to set up decontamination stations at the fire hall.
Meyer proposed the salary for the paid position be split between the Ashland Rural Fire Board, the fire department and the rescue department. There are also grants that they could apply for, he told the council.
Council members asked Meyer to come back to a future meeting with more information, including what other local communities have done.
In other action, the council discussed adding a reserved downtown parking space that will be used for pick up and drop off situations at local businesses.
Mayor Rick Grauerholz said local business owners and representatives from the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce had inquired about short-term parking on Silver Street to help alleviate parking issues in the downtown area.
“Parking downtown is at a premium,” Grauerholz said. “And that’s a good thing.”
However, it’s not a good thing when someone wants to pop in to Breadeux Pizza and pick up a pie and ends up juggling multiple pizza boxes down the block. Or when a customer at Ashland Auto Parts has to haul a heavy battery two blocks.
Chamber President Bradley Pfeiffer, owner of Ashland Auto Parts, said he has been told that his customers will drive through downtown Ashland and keep going by if they don’t see an open spot.
Grauerholz proposed setting aside one parking spot on the south side of Silver Street between 14th and 15th streets for short-term parking. Signage could be attached to an existing light pole to eliminate the need to install a new pole.