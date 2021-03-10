Fire chief discusses paid member with council

But those departments aren’t willing to leave their communities vulnerable as they travel out of their district to cover calls in Ashland, Meyer said.

“They do not want to come to Ashland to help us as much as they used to,” he said.

Most of the missed calls take place during the day, when most of the volunteers are at work.

“We do know that 5 in the morning to 5 at night are our most difficult times,” said Meyer.

There is also a challenge in getting members to join the departments, Meyer said. Only three to four apply every year, even though the number of people living in the area that makes up the Ashland fire and rescue districts is growing rapidly.

Council Member Bruce Wischmann agreed that the expanding population is a factor.

“Our community is growing, obviously, and it’s spreading out,” he said. “The lake communities are growing exponentially in our coverage area.”