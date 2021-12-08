Final details set for Saturday’s holiday affair

ASHLAND – The final details have been announced for this Saturday’s holiday festival in Ashland.
Cruisin’ Into Christmas will take place on the evening of Dec. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.
As noted in last week’s article in The Ashland Gazette, this Christmas celebration is a modified version of the Hometown Holidays festivities that have been bringing Christmas cheer to Ashland since 2016.
Last year, the socially-distanced event was dialed down and revamped by Jada Scott, a member of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce. It included the holiday light contest where voters followed a map provided by the Chamber to find the homes participating in the competition, and giving and receiving stations.
Scott had a hand in this year’s planning as well, until a family emergency forced her to hand things over to Bradley Pfeiffer, Chamber president.
“This was Jada’s deal,” said Pfeiffer. “She put it all together.”
Pfeiffer kept up Scott’s enthusiasim for the project and continued to bring things together.
One of Scott’s popular ideas from last year, the giving/receiving stations, continues to be a big hit, Pfeiffer said.
At the “giving stations,” you can donate food, toys, socks, books, blankets, coats or other items, or mail a letter to Santa. There are also stations where you can purchase food to help raise money for local organizations.
At the “receiving” stations, participants will get free things like cookies, movie night kits, ornaments, hot chocolate, cider, hot dogs, small toys and more.
One of the new events for this year is the Ornament Smash at the American Legion Club. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 129, you can “smash” an ornament to see what prize is in inside. The proceeds will be donated to the VFW Toys for Tots drive.
Carol Joy Holling Camp is bringing an inflatable archery course that will be set up on 15th Street, and the Nebraska National Guard will display some equipment in that area as well.
There are 27 giving/receiving stations planned for Saturday night, Pfeiffer said.
There are also six entries in the “backwards parade,” where the parade stays put but the spectators move, another of Scott’s ideas.
Fourteen families have signed up for the holiday light contest, Pfeiffer reported. Their locations will be included on a map available on the Chamber website, www.ashland-ne.com. Click on “business” and scroll over to Chamber News and Events and then Cruisin’ Into Christmas.
The public is asked to drive around and look at the displays and vote on the favorites. The top three will get prizes.
All in all, there is something for everyone during Cruisin’ Into Christmas.
“We basically have 50 things for people to see or do,” Pfeiffer said. “It’s kind of a fun-filled night packed into three hours.”
Of course, Santa will play a part in the festivities. He will be cruising around Ashland in a little red jeep, according to Pfeiffer. Also driving around town will be Buddy the Elf. His mode of transportation will be a red Mustang convertible.
Along with all the goodies, the downtown eateries will be open, as well as a food truck.
Giving/Receiving
Stations
AG Women’s Club – American Lutheran Church parking lot, 1941 Silver St. Collecting socks, gloves, scarves, toys, books.
Word of Hope Lutheran Church – 157 S. 22nd St. Collecting hats, mittens, blankets, socks.
Ashland Post Office – 1542 Silver St. Drop off letter to Santa, receive a treat.
Life Launch Academy – 303 N. 15th St. Giving out candy canes and a craft.
Innovative Laboratory Systems – 105 S. 14th St. Santa display and free candy canes.
Girl Scout Troop 58029 – Northwest corner 15th and Silver. Collecting cold weather gear and food.
Sons of American Legion – 1411 Silver St. Collecting food, paper products, soap, toiletries, etc. for Ashland Food Pantry. Giving Christmas treats and cookies.
Farmers and Merchants Bank – 1501 Silver St. Free cookies and treats.
Riverview Community Church – 324 N. 32nd St. Free family movie night kits.
The Jones Group – 1539 Silver St. Giving Christmas ornaments filled with hot chocolate.
Glacial Till – 1419 Silver St. Serving hot spiced cider.
Azria Health – 1700 Furnas St. Giving small toys and hot chocolate.
Edward Jones/Postscript/Jada Scott Photography – 1411 Silver St. Giving hot chocolate and cookies.
NAPA Auto Supply/NLOM/Carol Joy Holling Camp/Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce – 1437 Silver St. Free hot dogs.
Ashland Fire Station – 24th and Silver. Display of fire and rescue equipment.
Ashland Public Library – 1324 Silver St. Free apple cider and cookies.
Ashland Pharmacy – 1401 Silver St. Free cookies.
Subway – 158 Highway 6. Free cookies.
ROC Youth Center/Campus Life Ashland – 123 N. 14th St. (alley behind building). Selling baked goods, hot apple cider, coffee, pulled pork sandwiches, chips.
Ashland-Greenwood TeamMates – 2242 Silver St. Selling sandwiches, chips, water, popcorn balls.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.