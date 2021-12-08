Final details set for Saturday’s holiday affair

At the “giving stations,” you can donate food, toys, socks, books, blankets, coats or other items, or mail a letter to Santa. There are also stations where you can purchase food to help raise money for local organizations.

At the “receiving” stations, participants will get free things like cookies, movie night kits, ornaments, hot chocolate, cider, hot dogs, small toys and more.

One of the new events for this year is the Ornament Smash at the American Legion Club. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 129, you can “smash” an ornament to see what prize is in inside. The proceeds will be donated to the VFW Toys for Tots drive.

Carol Joy Holling Camp is bringing an inflatable archery course that will be set up on 15th Street, and the Nebraska National Guard will display some equipment in that area as well.

There are 27 giving/receiving stations planned for Saturday night, Pfeiffer said.

There are also six entries in the “backwards parade,” where the parade stays put but the spectators move, another of Scott’s ideas.