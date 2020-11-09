FFA members deliver food to farmers

ASHLAND – On Oct. 16, the Ashland-Greenwood High School FFA chapter held their annual Feed the Farmer event. This year brought along extra precautions due to COVID-19, but that did not stop the group.

The chapter members gathered at the school around 9 a.m. and masked-up to start assembling 180 bags for area farmers busy with harvest.

The bags usually include a homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwich, snacks and water, but that was not an option this year. With new COVID-19 guidelines in place the chapter stuck to all prepackaged snacks including Rice Krispie bars, cookies, fruit snacks, Goldfish crackers, a protein pack and water, along with a note of appreciation.

Once all the bags were ready to go the students packed into six different cars, each with their own mapped out section of the area, and headed out to fields and elevators to deliver to farmers.