FFA competes in first round of district CDEs

Like stated before this was the first in-person event that the Ashland-Greenwood FFA chapter and many others have been able to participate in, but hopefully not the last. The district that AG FFA is a part of plans to hold the next few rounds of CDE districts in-person in the next few weeks. It cannot be stressed enough the importance that FFA members hold on being able to compete in person. It allows for a more hands on approach for the students, especially in competition events such as welding, meats or floriculture.