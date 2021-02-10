FFA competes in first round of district CDEs

NORFOLK – The Ashland-Greenwood FFA chapter made the long drive to Norfolk this past Jan. 28 for their first round of district CDEs (Career Development Events). With extra precautions in place the competitions were able to happen in person at Northeast Community College. The chapter competed in four events – agronomy, livestock judging, floriculture and food science.
The agronomy team had a clean sweep. They placed first overall by 53 points and punched their ticket to state. Individually Jaiden Tweton got first place, McKenna Sender second, Jessica Stander third and Jancie Tejeda Morales fourth.
The senior livestock judging team placed eighth overall. The members on this team were Ellie Stohlmann, who placed 10th individually; Luke Lambert, who placed 27th; Cody Grauerholz, who placed 31st and Derek Buller who placed 55th.
The floriculture team also found success and placed fourth as a team, qualifying them for state. The team was made up of Pennie Hayes, who placed sixth individually; Cinch Beetison, who placed 10th; Katelynn Laughlin, placed 16th and Braxton Buck, who placed 18th.
The food science team got seventh place overall. The individuals competing in this event were Emma Meyer, who got seventh place individually; Mikayla Nonella, who got eighth place; Kaitlin Pfeiffer, who got 25th place and Breanna Cronican, who got 28th place.
Like stated before this was the first in-person event that the Ashland-Greenwood FFA chapter and many others have been able to participate in, but hopefully not the last. The district that AG FFA is a part of plans to hold the next few rounds of CDE districts in-person in the next few weeks. It cannot be stressed enough the importance that FFA members hold on being able to compete in person. It allows for a more hands on approach for the students, especially in competition events such as welding, meats or floriculture.