FBLA excels at state conference

ASHLAND – Twenty-three Ashland-Greenwood High School students in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter qualified for nationals during the recent State Leadership Conference, the most in school history.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference was held online. AGHS students gathered at Ashland Golf Club to participate.
Results
National Qualifiers
Management Decision Making – Isaac Carson, Aiden Lindley and Nick Starns, first place.
Electronic Career Portfolio – Kiara Libal, first place.
Help Desk – Emerson Lindley, first place.
Introduction to Business – Paige Comstock, first place.
Advertising – Emily Kwarcinski, second place.
Hospitality Management – Miya Carson, Abby Fisher and Leah Levin, second place.
Insurance and Risk Management – Nick Starns, second place.
E-business – Kaeylin Fisher Leah Levin and Anna Vavak, second place.
Intro to Financial Math – Kaitlin Pfeiffer, second place.
Introduction to Public Speaking – Emerson Lindley, second place.
Business Calculations – Aiden Lindley, third place.
Graphic Design – Isaac Carson, Jadah Laughlin and Addyna Matejka, third place.
Introduction to Business – Cougar Konzem, third place.
Intro to Social Media Strategy – Lauren Gerdes, Alivia Pike and Macey Schram, third place.
Sports and Entertainment Management – Cougar Konzem, Cale Jacobsen and Carter Washburn, third place.
Social Media Strategies – Abby Craven and Hannah Keith, third place.
Top Eighth Place
Intro to Financial Math – Cougar Konzem, fourth place.
Intro to Event Planning – Holly Campbell, Kaitlin Pfeiffer and Ellie Whitehead, fourth place.
Organizational Leadership – Lila Marzouk, fifth place.
Marketing – Miya Carson, Aiden Lindley and Emerson Lindley, fifth place.
Agribusiness – Kaitlin Pfeiffer, fifth place.
Business Ethics – Hannah Keith, Emerson Lindley and Kaitlin Pfeiffer, fifth place.
Introduction to Business Presentation – Lauren Gerdes, Elliot Gossin and Emma Keith, sixth place.
Management Decision Making – Abby Fisher, Kaelyn Fisher and Hannah Keith, sixth place.
Introduction to Business – Elliot Gossin, seventh place.
Banking and Financial Systems – Cougar Konzem, Cale Jacobsen and Nick Starns, seventh place.
Business Communications – Lila Marzouk, seventh place.
Intro to Financial Math – Emerson Lindley, seventh place.
Word Processing – Lila Marzouk, seventh place.
International Business – Cougar Konzem and Evan Shepard, eighth place.
Publication Design – Abby Fisher, Leah Levin, Lila Marzouk, eighth place.
Job Interview Finalists
Kiara Libal – semifinals
Nick Starns – finals
Honorable Mention
Client Service – Holly Campbell
Entrepreneurship – Cale Jacobsen, Lila Marzouk, Evan Shepard
Hospitality Management – Abby Craven, Emily Kwarcinski, Anna Vavak
Intro to Financial Math – Paige Comstock