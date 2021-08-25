Fate of Beetison mansion discussed by council

“I can’t speak for the council, but as you might have noticed we have a lot on our plate trying to clean up properties and a very limited budget,” Fahleson said.

Sender and Marilyn Wright, a member of the Ashland Historical Society, asked why the city has not attempted to board up or fence the property to keep out vandals. Fahleson said the responsibility lies with the property owner.

Cerny said in her research on the Beetison mansion, she learned Boyer Young no longer own the structure. She said Linda Clatterbuck, a former resident of Iron Horse, has a controlling interest in the building. City Administrator Jessica Quady said an internet search showed the building is owned by an entity called Iron Horse Ridge.

According to the agreement signed by the developers in 1999, however, the house should not have been sold without prior approval of the city council, Fahleson told the council.

Cerny’s suggestion is to take parts of the building and repurpose them around the community to pay homage to the history of the mansion. One idea would be to make a welcome sign out of the limestones that make up the structure.

Comments by city council members during the discussion indicate none of them want to see the building demolished.