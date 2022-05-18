Farmers market renews spot in Ashland summer Saturdays

ASHLAND – After a two-year absence, the Ashland Farmers Market will again be a part of summer Saturday mornings in downtown Ashland.

Gabrielle Hopp and Teresa Kresak are working together to revive the popular weekend activity as part of the Ashland Farmers Market Committee, which also includes Brianna Bowdino.

In 2020 and 2021, no formal farmers market was organized in the community because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of the reason stemmed from strict new state regulations including requiring face masks, limiting the amount of shoppers at each table and mandating that the vendor provide one person to handle the produce and another person to handle the money. Food could not be consumed at a farmers market, vendors who did not sell produce were barred from the events.

During the farmers market drought, Kresak and Bowdino set up small produce stands at 14th and Silver streets on Saturday mornings to sell the vegetables and fruits they were still growing in their large gardens.

Since the pandemic has eased, these regulations have been lifted, giving the farmers market committee the chance to bring back the well-attended activity.

The Ashland Farmers Market will begin on June 18 and run until the beginning of October.

Hopp said they had planned to launch the farmers market a week earlier, but the city’s project to replace and repair the intersection of 15th and Silver streets will be underway at that time.

“That pushed us back one week,” she said.

The market will be open on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In March, Hopp and Kresak approached the Ashland City Council for permission to use the former location on 15th Street between Silver and Adams streets as the site for the farmers market.

This spot, located in the heart of downtown Ashland, has been the site of the farmers market since 2016.

One downtown business owner expressed concern about the farmers market adding to an already-congested parking situation in the area, but after discussion by the city council and the committee, it was agreed that the location will remain at 15th Street. The committee consented to promote the existence of multiple public parking lots provided by the city in the downtown area to farmers market visitors.

“I think it will lead a lot of people to park there,” Hopp said.

The committee kept vendor fees at $35 for the season, the same as it was in previous years.

As of May 12, Hopp had eight vendors signed up for the season, and was hoping to add more to the list before the season gets going.

There will be weeks when one or two vendors cannot be in Ashland, Hopp said. But having a large list of participants should assure that there will be at least 10 vendors each Saturday.

“That’s what we’re shooting for,” she said.

In order to become a vendor, contact Hopp and the committee on the Ashland Farmers Market Facebook page, or email ashlandnefarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Hopp is asking for a variety of vendors, not just those who grow vegetables or bake homemade goodies, although those are definitely staples of a farmers market.

The Ashland Farmers Market has always welcomed non-food vendors. In the past, the market has hosted merchants who sell art, jewelry, plants, dog treats and other varied items.

“We want it to be open to everyone,” she said.

The diversity will give shoppers new to the Ashland Farmers Market experience a great selection of goods to peruse. And for regulars, the range of choices will be welcome as well.

“It’s nice for people to come every week, too, because the variety changes from week to week,” Hopp said.

Hopp said the Ashland Farmers Market brings visitors to the community, but also provides an outlet for local farmers and gardeners that grow more produce than they can use themselves.

The market also ties into Ashland’s roots.

“This is an agricultural community,” Hopp said. “We need to have support for the people who are efforting to grow all of our food.”

The farmers market will also bolster local businesses in Ashland, as visitors come to the market and then continue down the street to the shops and eateries.

“I think that’s one of the great bonuses of the market for downtown,” Hopp said.

The first farmers market in Ashland was organized by Mary Ziegenbein in 2002 to help her sons sell produce they grew at their family farm. A handful of vendors set up tables on the corner of 14th and Silver streets each Saturday morning from July to September.

In 2016, Lynn and Rob Spackman revamped the market, moving it to 15th Street and adding more vendors and live entertainment.

Fayne Petersen began coordinating the farmer’s market in 2019 and expanded the event even more, adding food trucks, seating and other amenities. Petersen had about 25 vendors who participated in the farmers market on a rotating basis, with an average of 12 vendors setting up each Saturday.

While they hope to be back to full strength regarding the number of vendors at the farmers market this season, Hopp said they will not be bringing back the food trucks and seating. Live music may be a part of the market, but will only be scheduled occasionally, she added.

The scaled back version will help flow customers through the market quickly, which could also help with the parking situation, Hopp said in March when the committee discussed the farmers market with the city council.

The council agreed to the committee’s proposal in April, and also agreed to pay for the insurance needed to hold the event.

“They were more than willing to help,” Hopp said.

