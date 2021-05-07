F-117 Stealth Fighter scheduled to arrive at SAC Museum

ASHLAND – For the first time in 15 years, the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum will welcome a new aircraft to its collection. The F-117 “Nighthawk” stealth fighter will arrive at the museum, May 24 and be on display for guests to view in the Restoration Hangar.

Developed by the Lockheed Corporation, the F-117 “Nighthawk” gained worldwide attention for its role during the Persian Gulf War of 1991. The F-117 fleet included 64 aircraft, which the U.S. Air Force retired in 2008.

“The F-117 is a bookend in our collection as it helped to usher-in the end of the Cold War,” said Museum President and CEO Jeff Cannon. “It represents a huge innovation leap that started with our SR-71 and U2.”