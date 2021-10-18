Ex-Wahoo police officer twice avoided arrest on sexual abuse allegations

Speaking generally, Elliott said that in sexual assault cases, detectives will “look for more evidence than just ‘he said’ or ‘she said.’”

Dodge County Attorney Paul Vaughan said the cases in 2015 and 2017 were handled by two different attorneys who no longer work in the office. Vaughan declined to name those attorneys or provide additional details but said records noted that the attorneys “didn’t believe there was adequate evidence to file the charges.”

According to the affidavit written by State Patrol Investigator CJ Alberico, the girl first told her school counselor in 2015, when she was 6, that Vilmont touched her bottom with his hands over her clothing when she was on his bed. She said she did not like it.

Fremont officers interviewed Vilmont, who said he was never alone with the girl. Elliott said his department received the report of the alleged abuse in January 2015, and an application for an arrest warrant was filed the next month.

It was denied.

Elliott said the County Attorney’s Office decides whether to file charges based on the evidence presented. Unless more evidence is requested, he said, the investigation is over if prosecutors decline to file charges.