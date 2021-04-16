Estrela earns state FFA Advisor of Year award

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

AGHS FFA member Ellie Stohlmann also recognizes the work Estrela does each and every day.

“Ms. Estrela’s passion to see her students succeed both in and out of the classroom is the primary driver for student success,” she said. “She dedicates all her time to the Ashland-Greenwood FFA Chapter helping us be successful while making memories.”

Stohlmann said her teacher’s success lies in the dedication she has toward her students and the subject matter.

“Ms. Estrela has a passion for agriculture and has a love for her students,” she said. “She deserved this award and will use the award towards our chapter to help us succeed.”

Estrela has not made a final decision as to how the prize money, a $1,000 donation to the chapter, will be used. She is contemplating putting it towards the purchase of a laser engraver for the chapter that will be used by members as a revenue-making venture. They could create items like engraved cups and plaques that can be sold to raise money for the chapter, she said.