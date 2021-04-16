Estrela earns state FFA Advisor of Year award

ASHLAND – A passion for teaching and agriculture has led Ashland-Greenwood High School FFA Advisor AnnaLisa Estrela to be named state FFA Advisor of the Year award during the recent Nebraska FFA Virtual State Convention.
Estrela was moved by the award, which is based on nominations from the students.
“It’s an honor,” she said. “The students nominated me; that means a lot to me.”
Several members of the FFA chapter gathered in her classroom to hear the announcement last Thursday afternoon as it was made during the virtual state convention.
“Seeing their faces…they were really surprised,” she said.
In her ninth year as FFA advisor at Ashland-Greenwood, Estrela is recognized by the students, administration and community for her efforts to enrich the agricultural education program.
“I can’t think of a more deserving person for this award than Miss Estrela. She has so much passion for agriculture and spreading her knowledge about it,” said AGHS senior Jaiden Tweton, who has been in FFA for four years and is a chapter officer.
Tweton has noticed the time and effort Estrela puts toward the chapter and each member.
“She is the type of teacher students want to be around, whether it is early in the mornings or after school there is always a group of students collected in her room. She has had a positive impact on my life and I’m so thankful for the past four years I have had with her,” she said.
AGHS FFA member Ellie Stohlmann also recognizes the work Estrela does each and every day.
“Ms. Estrela’s passion to see her students succeed both in and out of the classroom is the primary driver for student success,” she said. “She dedicates all her time to the Ashland-Greenwood FFA Chapter helping us be successful while making memories.”
Stohlmann said her teacher’s success lies in the dedication she has toward her students and the subject matter.
“Ms. Estrela has a passion for agriculture and has a love for her students,” she said. “She deserved this award and will use the award towards our chapter to help us succeed.”
Estrela has not made a final decision as to how the prize money, a $1,000 donation to the chapter, will be used. She is contemplating putting it towards the purchase of a laser engraver for the chapter that will be used by members as a revenue-making venture. They could create items like engraved cups and plaques that can be sold to raise money for the chapter, she said.
Winning this award has inspired Estrela to help make sure others are recognized for their good deeds in the field of agricultural education. Her goal is to find a way to honor people who paved the way for her, including Joe Baldassare, a former FFA advisor and ag teacher who taught at AGHS for 16 years.
Estrela lives up to the motto “Raising the bar” that Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools has adopted for the past few years.
“We appreciate the Farm Bureau Foundation and its support of the FFA in Nebraska. A real cool part of this award is that the nomination process is student driven. Another example of our district programs raising the bar!” said Secondary Principal Brad Jacobsen.
The award goes to advisors who exhibit school and community involvement, leadership development in their classroom and the ability to keep their students involved in agriculture, according to the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the sponsor of the award. Brian Johnson, FFA advisor at Litchfield High School, also received the award.
“It is an honor to recognize two teachers who work each day to equip students for success,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “Ms. Estrela and Mr. Johnson contribute in the classroom and in their communities. Their emphasis on continual learning will serve their students as they explore college and careers related to Nebraska agriculture.”