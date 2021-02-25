EPA on site after pipe burst at ethanol plant 

MEAD – After a frozen pipe burst in the wee hours of the morning on Feb. 12 at AltEn, the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy requested aid from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to a press release from the NDEE.

“The EPA was on site to assess the spill, collect additional samples, give advice on cleanup and help with mitigation efforts,” the release said. “Sampling results could take up to two weeks to return.”

The AltEn ethanol plant in Mead has been under fire as of late for possible soil and groundwater contamination. It is one of two ethanol plants in the United States that utilizes treated seed corn to produce ethanol. This treated seed corn and the byproducts created by the ethanol process are being stored on AltEn’s property in large piles near lagoons. Because the corn is treated, it contains many potentially harmful insecticides and fungicides that could affect the groundwater. Local residents have also complained about the stench and possible health problems caused by the chemicals.

As of Feb. 16, the NDEE reports that the manure and other materials that were discharged from a digester tank at the ethanol plant because of the frozen pipe are being contained and have not reached the Platte River. The press release also mentions that AltEn formulated a dam south of the Highway 66 and Road 7 junction to stop further