Environmental cleanup at AltEn shows progress

MEAD – Work to stabilize the troubled AltEn plant for the winter is ongoing as the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy continues its review of a plan for cleaning up the biofuel operation that turned pesticide-treated seeds into ethanol.

The state completed its review of the 111-page plan before Christmas and returned it with comments to the AltEn Facility Response Group, a coalition of six seed industry giants that have taken responsibility for cleaning up the facility near Mead.

The public will get a chance to weigh in on the plan, but it›s unclear when. A public hearing date has not been set.

Meanwhile, work to prepare the site for the cold and snowy conditions of a Nebraska winter is continuing, the Department of Environment and Energy said in a Dec. 28 video posted to its YouTube channel.

“Our staff are on site at least three times a week monitoring conditions and site activities,” Department of Environment and Energy Director Jim Macy said in the video.

Under the direction of NewFields, an environmental engineering and construction firm with its headquarters in Georgia, solids from an emergency lagoon have been removed and its synthetic liner has been repaired.