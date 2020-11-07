Elementary students earn state honors for Americanism entries

ASHLAND – Two Ashland-Greenwood students were state winners in the Veterans of Foreign Wars 2019-2020 Americanism contest.

Jordan Dill, daughter of Brad and Terri Dill, was the state winner of the second grade Americanism Coloring Contest.

Helen Mach, daughter of Huy and Hang Mach, was the state winner of the fourth grade Americanism Essay Contest.

The school district’s Americanism coloring and essay contest winners are announced in the spring. Jordan was Ashland-Greenwood’s first place winner in the second grade. Mach earned second place for the fourth grade for her essay.

The VFW Post and Auxiliary representatives said they are very proud of these girls and their accomplishment as well as the great work of all the Ashland-Greenwood students.