Education center now under construction at Safari Park

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park hosted one or two workshops a month, Benkis said. In recent months, classes were held every few months.

The next class will probably be in the spring and could focus on Photoshop, because there has been a lot of demand for that topic, Benkis added.

One of the benefits of taking a class like Saturday’s workshop is that students are allowed access to places that normal visitors don’t get to see. Some are held outside of regular park hours, like a workshop earlier this year on photographing bison that took place at sunrise.

Early access was one reason Eric Kaplan of Omaha took the class.

“I’m fascinated by the early access part of it and the behind the scenes,” he said.

After the photography workshop, the Sandhill cranes, swans and pelicans will be put away for the winter months. Eby said birds the will stay in barns on the park’s property, where they stay warm during the cold months.

These birds would normally migrate to warmer climates at this time of year, but they have been injured and cannot return to the wild, Eby said. There are also some “volunteer” residents at the park, such as Canadian geese, who come and go as they please.