Education center dedicated at safari park

ASHLAND – Darrald Harsh was a man who loved wildlife and nature and inspired others to do so through his volunteer work at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.
His legacy will live on with the naming of the new educational center at the safari park last Saturday.
The Darrald Harsh Wildlife Education Center will be the site of scout programs, photography classes, campouts, animal encounters, educational events and home base for the volunteers who help keep the park going, said Dr. Elizabeth Mulkerrin, vice president of education for the zoo and safari park.
“The Darrald Harsh Wildlife Education Center is where we will be able to inspire and engage many, many more children and generations to love wildlife and nature through discovery of people of all ages,” Mulkerrin said during a short presentation and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning. Dr. Lee G. Simmons, namesake of the park and former director of Henry Doorly Zoo, was also in attendance.
Harsh started as a docent at the zoo in 1988 and later at the safari park. Mulkerrin said Harsh enjoyed visiting with the education staff and the other volunteers, but his passion was teaching others about wildlife.
“During his 22 years of volunteer service he impacted hundreds of thousands of lives through his stories about wildlife,” she said.
Dennis Schnurbusch, senior vice president of operations and chief operating officer for Henry Doorly Zoo and Wildlife Safari Park, said Harsh meant a lot to what they do at the safari park. In his name, the center will provide a place for children to learn about wildlife and nature with hands-on activities.
“This center opens up educational opportunities and discovery year round,” he said.
Along with the 2,000 square feet of educational space inside the center, there is also about 500 square feet of outdoor space on the front and back porches where visitors can interact with nature. The back porch is just feet away from Pawnee Creek, which runs through the park grounds. It is also within walking distance of the Hands-on Corral, eagle aviary, Crane Meadow and the viewing tower, Pawnee Creek Café and the paths that lead to Wolf Canyon where visitors can see American black bears and grey wolves.