Education center dedicated at safari park

ASHLAND – Darrald Harsh was a man who loved wildlife and nature and inspired others to do so through his volunteer work at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland.

His legacy will live on with the naming of the new educational center at the safari park last Saturday.

The Darrald Harsh Wildlife Education Center will be the site of scout programs, photography classes, campouts, animal encounters, educational events and home base for the volunteers who help keep the park going, said Dr. Elizabeth Mulkerrin, vice president of education for the zoo and safari park.

“The Darrald Harsh Wildlife Education Center is where we will be able to inspire and engage many, many more children and generations to love wildlife and nature through discovery of people of all ages,” Mulkerrin said during a short presentation and ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday morning. Dr. Lee G. Simmons, namesake of the park and former director of Henry Doorly Zoo, was also in attendance.

Harsh started as a docent at the zoo in 1988 and later at the safari park. Mulkerrin said Harsh enjoyed visiting with the education staff and the other volunteers, but his passion was teaching others about wildlife.