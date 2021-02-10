 Skip to main content
Eagle man found dead in his home
EAGLE – An elderly Eagle man was found dead in his home last week, prompting an investigation by law enforcement.

On Feb. 2, 82-year-old Gail Lanning was found dead in his home in Eagle around 7 a.m. 

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation into the death. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department press release, an autopsy was conducted on Feb. 3 which concluded that Lanning died from blunt force trauma.  

Lanning was found by an acquaintance that had been helping him clean and renovate the home on South Fifth Street. This acquaintance made the 911 call to Cass County Communications Center that morning.

