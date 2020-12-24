Driver ejected in rollover

MURDOCK – A driver that may have been attempting to avoid hitting something in the roadway was ejected from the vehicle during an accident last Saturday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, a gray 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Cheer M. Heiden, 48, was traveling eastbound on Highway 1 and lost control just east of Bluff Road. The vehicle rolled and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. A call was made for emergency response at 7:09 p.m.

LifeNet responded to the accident and took the patient to a hospital. Fire and rescue departments from Elmwood and Murdock also responded, along with the Nebraska State Patrol.

Witnesses stated the vehicle was observed swerving off the road like the driver was trying avoid an item in the highway. Heiden stated she could not remember the accident. The investigation is complete.