Donors recognized at ball park ceremony

ASHLAND – There have been many generous donors over the years who have given money to the Field of Dreams campaign to improve the baseball and softball fields in Ashland.

Those donors were recognized by the Ashland Youth Ball Association (AYBA) during a ceremony on May 25 that announced plans to install a donor recognition board in the breezeway at the Scott Family Fan Center at Jack Anderson Ball Park.

The improvement plan began many years ago and has undergone many revisions. But the AYBA wanted to make sure everyone is acknowledged for their contributions, said John Keith, president of the organization.

The Ashland and Greenwood communities have always been supportive of the youth who learn, play and love the sport of baseball, softball and t-ball,” he said during the ceremony. “Many years ago ballpark supporters began the Field of Dreams project to better the ball fields for the youth ball players in our community.”

Over the years, the improvements have included a new softball field, a new grass-infield Legion baseball field, new lights on those and other fields in the complex, as well as the construction of the Scott Family Fan Center and creation of a large parking lot.