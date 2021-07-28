Donations needed for backpack program

ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood Backpack Program will operate again for the 2021-2022 school year. This program is a cooperative effort of local churches. For those who would like to donate school supplies, the organizers suggest pencil boxes, colored markers, scissors, plastic pocket folders (with or without fasteners) and highlighters.

To donate money, cash or checks may be given to any Ashland church or dropped off at Farmers and Merchants Bank. Checks should be made out to “Ashland Backpack Program.”

Families who indicated an interest in the Backpack Program on the “Sharing Information with other Programs” form at school have been registered, and will be called to schedule a pick-up time and verify student information. Pick-up nights are Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12.

For questions, call or text Karen Beranek at 402-499-0632, or e-mail rick.karen@windstream.net.