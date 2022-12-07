Dinosaur Experience to visit Wildlife Safari Park in spring

ASHLAND – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium recently announced that Jurassic Adventure will be coming to Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland next year.

This experience will include some of the world’s largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs roaming the park beginning May 5, 2023.

The dinosaurs coming to Ashland will be scattered throughout the Wildlife Safari Park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit. The exhibition is created by Dino Dan, Inc., the only maker of full-sized dinosaurs. The handmade animatronics are uniquely created under direct scientific supervision and unlike other robots, these dinosaurs move and breathe.

The company’s founder, “Dino” Don Lessem, is a world-renowned authority on dinosaurs and was the dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” movie. Lessem is also responsible for the excavating and reconstruction of skeletons for the largest meat-eating and plant-eating dinosaurs in the world from the deserts of Patagonia.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world and dinosaur fans love them,” Lessem said.

The Jurassic Adventure is included with admission to the Wildlife Safari Park.

Memberships can be purchased on the zoo’s website any time or at Guest Services during business hours. For more information, visit OmahaZoo.com or call 402-733-8401.