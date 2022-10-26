Development gets first round approval

ASHLAND – A new subdivision planned for the site where a historic structure once stood has gotten first-round approval from the Ashland City Council.

At the Oct. 20 meeting, the council approved the first reading of Ordinance 1211, granting Five and Five Development permission to build a planned unit development in the Iron Horse subdivision.

The project includes the former site of the Beetison house, a historic building that was devastated by fire on April 12, 2022. The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed by the Nebraska Fire Marshal Agency.

The vote was for the first of three required readings of the ordinance. It came after a public hearing on the development, where council members heard details from Clark Fosler of Five and Five Development, the company that is proposing the project.

Fosler said they are planning 45 residential lots on 20 acres in the last undeveloped piece in the Iron Horse development. The units will be geared toward the 55-and-over market, and will provide “low maintenance living” with a homeowners association to take care of tasks like snow removal and lawn care for the tenants.

The development, called Courtyards at Iron Horse, will also have a clubhouse that will have a swimming pool, pickleball courts and other amenities, Fosler said.

The detached condominiums will all be built by the same company, Aspire Homes, which is owned by Five and Five Development.

Five and Five Development purchased a franchise from Epcon Communities, a national company that builds lifestyle communities across the country, Fosler said.

Fosler called the units “upscale ranches” and said there will be multiple models to choose from.

“We’re not putting in bread boxes in here,” he told the council.

The plans also include landscaping that meets all the city’s requirements, and more, Fosler said.

“There’s no reason for us to go cheap in this subdivision as far as amenities and looks,” he said.

The developers had originally sought to utilize the historic Beetison house in some way, but the fire ended those plans.

“At one point in time, we were hoping to incorporate that into this development, but obviously that isn’t going to happen now,” Fosler said.

Even with the removal of the Beetison house by fire, the property still has its challenges, Fosler said. It is an unusual shape – long and narrow – which created a development with one street that ends with a cul-de-sac.

“We’re working within what the earth allows,” he said.

Still, the area is picturesque.

“It’s a neat place to build, but that doesn’t mean it’s an easy place to build,” Fosler added.

Originally, the Ashland Planning Commission had issues with early versions of the design, including a lack of sidewalks and narrow streets. The engineer, E&A Consulting Group, noted the concerns and made changes.

Fosler said the design now has sidewalks on both sides of the street and on the south side of the clubhouse.

City Engineer Julie Ogden of JEO Consulting Group said she is happy the developer included sidewalks and has given her approval for streets to be 25 feet wide, rather than the 27 feet that is in city codes.

One reason for the variance on the street width is that the rest of the Iron Horse subdivision has streets that are 25 feet wide because that is what the city codes were when the development was started. Parking will only be allowed on one side of the street, which will provide enough room for emergency vehicles.

“They made efforts to address everything the planning commission was concerned about,” Ogden said.

Council Member Chuck Niemeyer asked how long it will take to build the development. Fosler said it will take nearly three years from the start of the development to the final build.

The project will be another planned unit development in Ashland, the third that has been approved in the past year.

A planned unit development (PUD) allows for mixed land use in a single development. In the Ashland City Codes, the intent of a PUD is “to encourage the creative design of new living and retail areas, as distinguished from subdivisions of standard lot sizes, in order to permit such creative design in buildings, open space, and their inter-relationship while protecting the health, safety and general welfare of existing and future residents of surrounding neighborhoods.”

The other PUDs that have been approved by the city council include Ice House Ridge and Oxbow Crossing.

The Ice House Ridge PUD will have about 170 lots, including several commercial lots located west of Ashland-Greenwood Middle School/High School on Furnas Street.

City Administrator Jessica Quady said city officials used the PUD for Ice House Ridge to help develop the PUD for Courtyards at Iron Horse.

The second PUD to be approved by the city council is Oxbow Crossing, a three-phase development that includes commercial and residential properties on Highway 6. The developers, Ruhlman Development Company, are planning to build a steakhouse and to lease property to a fast food restaurant chain and other retail businesses. The development also includes apartment buildings.

The ordinance granting the approval for a PUD for Oxbow Crossing PUD was passed on the third and final vote by the council on Oct. 20.

Ogden said the developer submitted the traffic study required by the council. The study showed the development does not need a right turn lane, given that there is already a two-way left turn lane in place.

“It didn’t meet the warrants for a right turn lane,” Ogden said.

An interesting finding in the study said that about 10 years after the development is completed in 2024, the area could meet the standards for a traffic signal.

Niemeyer said there was a “snowball’s chance” that a traffic signal would be installed on Highway 6, even by the mid-2030s.

In other action, the council gave another extension to Lowell Krueger to abate the nuisance at 106 S. 16th St. and commended Krueger for accomplishing much of the items he had listed that would be done in October. The matter will be back on the council agenda for the Nov. 17 meeting.