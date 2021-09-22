Delancey recognized at council meeting for service to community

ASHLAND – Before getting to the tasks listed on their agenda, the Ashland City Council watched as a longtime firefighter was honored for nearly six decades of dedication to the community.

Ashland Volunteer Fire Department Captain Mike Meyer presented Dick Delancey with an award for serving over 59 years on the department. Delancey’s family was in attendance to witness the event.

Delancey said he was honored to receive the plaque, which was made by a member of the department. He also recalled some of his most memorable moments on the department, including helping Mayor Rick Grauerholz, also a member of the fire department, rescue a little girl during a fire.

He also talked about the changes that he has witnessed during his time on the department, including improvements in equipment and training.

After the presentation, the council gave final approval to a plan for a subdivision known as Icehouse Ridge.

The Icehouse Ridge subdivision will be located west and northwest of Ashland-Greenwood Middle School/High School. Phase 1 will include 69 lots including single family and multi-family residences and some commercial lots. It will sit on 70 acres.