Delancey recognized at council meeting for service to community

ASHLAND – Before getting to the tasks listed on their agenda, the Ashland City Council watched as a longtime firefighter was honored for nearly six decades of dedication to the community.
Ashland Volunteer Fire Department Captain Mike Meyer presented Dick Delancey with an award for serving over 59 years on the department. Delancey’s family was in attendance to witness the event.
Delancey said he was honored to receive the plaque, which was made by a member of the department. He also recalled some of his most memorable moments on the department, including helping Mayor Rick Grauerholz, also a member of the fire department, rescue a little girl during a fire.
He also talked about the changes that he has witnessed during his time on the department, including improvements in equipment and training.
After the presentation, the council gave final approval to a plan for a subdivision known as Icehouse Ridge.
The Icehouse Ridge subdivision will be located west and northwest of Ashland-Greenwood Middle School/High School. Phase 1 will include 69 lots including single family and multi-family residences and some commercial lots. It will sit on 70 acres.
Dave Lutton, one of the developers, presented the final plat to the council during the meeting and asked for final approval subject to the developers entering into agreements with the school district for infrastructure improvements. The subdivision is being built at the same time as two new school buildings are being constructed in the same general area, and the developers are working with the school district to share costs of some of the utilities and roads.
Lutton said there is the possibility that the development will adjust some of the lots to accommodate more or less commercial development.
“Future phases depend on what people want,” he said.
Lutton also asked about annexation of the subdivision. Quady said the city will be moving forward on annexation soon.
The council also approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 1195, which will create a planned unit development (PUD) for the Icehouse Ridge development.
After the Icehouse Ridge final plat was approved, the council moved on the One and Six Year Road Plan, which includes streets in the upcoming subdivision and for the new schools.
The One Year Plan includes paving Dennis Dean Road on the city’s east side. Other streets in that area are listed in the Six Year Plan. Council Member Jim Anderson pushed for these roads to be addressed sooner than later.
“If you’re a quality town, you don’t have dirt streets,” he said.
Council Member Chuck Niemeyer agreed with Anderson’s comment.
“A lot of streets over there need work,” he said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.