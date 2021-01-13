Decommissioning part of wellhead protection plan

Quady said there are approximately three abandoned wells the city is aware of in identified the area. Sending out the flyers and other public information efforts are being done to make sure all property owners in the area are notified of the program. No deadline has been set for the program.

“We just want in the next few weeks for people to take a look at it,” Quady added.

The program is part of the wellhead protection plan that is being developed for the city by JEO Consulting Group, Quady said. The plan was spearheaded by former Council Member Janece Mollhoff, who was an avid environmentalist during her time on the city council and now as an elected member of the OPPD Board of Directors.

The wellhead protection plan is still in draft form, Quady said. A copy is available on the city’s website, ashland-ne.com/wellheadprotection.

When completed, the wellhead protection plan will provide a guide for city officials to protect the groundwater within the plan area from contamination.